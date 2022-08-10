Gorgui Dieng signed fully guaranteed minimum contract with Spurs

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gorgui Dieng’s deal with the San Antonio Spurs is fully guaranteed for one year at the veteran minimum, a league source tells @spotrac. – 4:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
San Antonio Spurs sign Gorgui Dieng
sportando.basketball/en/san-antonio… – 3:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs make signing of Gorgui Dieng official. In his second stint with the club, he’ll wear No. 41. – 2:04 PM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have officially signed Gorgui Dieng. Dieng will wear number 41 per team -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / August 9, 2022
Paul Garcia: Spotrac has Gallinari’s partial guarantee as $10.4 million. Once he’s officially waived, the Spurs should still be able to open up to $38.4 million in cap space if Dieng signs for the minimum. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 7, 2022
Shams Charania: Free agent center Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / July 5, 2022
