Kevin Durant sees Celtics, 76ers as desired trade landing spots

Boston has been considered a potential landing spot in large part because the Celtics are better positioned than most to offer an enticing package. But there are limits. According to the source, Brooklyn initially tried to pry both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston in a Kevin Durant trade. That proposal went nowhere, of course. The source confirmed recent reports that Brooklyn later shifted its focus to a deal centered on Brown, Marcus Smart, and a massive haul of future first-round draft picks. But the Celtics were not interested. -via Boston Globe / August 10, 2022