Kevin Durant sees Celtics, 76ers as desired trade landing spots

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I remain a major skeptic of a Kevin Durant to Philadelphia move, but today’s report on the matter is the first noteworthy lean in their direction (even if it’s only a slight lean) phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets star views Celtics as a ‘desired landing spot,’ per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 1:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!
🏀 Reported reasons why KD wants to leave Nets
📰 HEADLINES!
📞 Jeff Van Gundy joins the show
pandora.app.link/L45O0PEJdsb – 1:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Durant reportedly now has the #Celtics on his preferred list of landing spots. Examining the impact that might have on potential future trade talks between Boston and Brooklyn: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Talking yourself out of trying to trade for Kevin Durant is a galaxy brain practice, but you’re also probably lying to yourself if you don’t think in 2-3 years people will be complaining about the Sixers getting lit up by Tyrese Maxey, especially if the Sixers don’t win a title. – 1:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Shine comes off the apple for KD, requests trade from BKY
Nets reasonably enough seek *huge* haul in potential KD deal
BKY asks BOS for Jaylen AND Jayson, C’s counter with much smaller package
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Nets reportedly made quite the jaw dropping opening offer in trade talks with the #Celtics revolving around Kevin Durant: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, Celtics, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and the Sixers’ interest in Durant here: on.sny.tv/I48lGWh – 12:32 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: -Some KD and Jaylen intel
-Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties
-Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodity
And more here…
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
When you think about the fact that details of the discussions between KD and Nets’ owner Joe Tsai were leaked, you begin to wonder who leaked them. It weakens BKN’s trade leverage and causes more team dysfunction, so it wouldn’t make sense for their camp to leak it, which means… pic.twitter.com/jlRvjYDE4a – 12:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! More on the KD/Tsai/Nets/(by extension)Lakers drama, with Tsai calling Durant’s bluff by tweet. Plus, Ham is reportedly able to bench Russ. Is this actually a new thing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
StatMuse @statmuse
Per game leaders among active players:
PPG — Kevin Durant
RPG — Andre Drummond
APG — Chris Paul
SPG — Chris Paul
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Amid Kevin Durant trade rumors, Jaylen Brown has a noteworthy financial incentive to want to stay with the #Celtics for his next contract masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jumping on @CBSSportsRadio in five minutes with my good friend @cdotharrison for another round of Kevin Durant/Nets talk. – 10:55 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
While Nets respond by digging in, NBA execs and coaches are angered by Kevin Durant’s ultimatum.
But it really doesn’t matter. He’s KD, and, for the right price, they’d all gladly welcome him anyway.
Allowances are always made for talent like this.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/zHc5xaUAJj
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
If you’re interested, our good friends @betonline_ag still has OKC +2200 for Kevin Durant. These are the worse odds of anyone on the board (tied with the Bulls). Boston is the favorite at -175. – 10:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Kevin Durant and the Nets have Reached the Point of No Return
🎧 https://t.co/HgwLY5LUaV
🍎 https://t.co/nw1DJYxDpo
✳️ https://t.co/weuzfIXsRp
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s #Nets issues run much deeper than Steve Nash #nba nypost.com/2022/08/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and we talk all things KD and his trade request. We also talk a little Kyrie, when the schedule might come out, some transactions and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Reunited with @BigWos to pull on every possible thread of the Kevin Durant ultimatum: open.spotify.com/episode/1RXg3D… – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Has Kevin Durant situation become clearer for Heat . . . or even cloudier? Odds are, it remains confusing sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We break down Kevin Durant’s reiterated trade request, and how it affects (and in some ways, mirrors) the Lakers. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New at Heavy:
NBA execs and coaches angered by Kevin Durant’s ultimatum and upset for their peers… but it really doesn’t matter. He’s KD, and, for the right price, they’d all gladly welcome him anyway.
Allowances are always made for talent like this.
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Oddly, BetOnline.ag has @Portland Trail Blazers the 5th-most likely landing spot for Kevin Durant if he doesn’t stay with the @Brooklyn Nets. @Boston Celtics are No. 1 at 4-7, followed by @Suns (7-2) and @warriors and @Raptors (both 4-1.) Portland rates a 9-1 shot at getting KD
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns show, we discuss the latest Kevin Durant reports and are joined by the newest member of the Suns, Duane Washington Jr.!
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Durant’s reported ultimatum and the Nets’ response: What it means for Durant’s trade request, the Heat, other teams around the league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving reportedly shares Durant ideas on Nash, Marks
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
What happens if Kevin Durant is not traded by training camp?
On The NBA Today with @LaChinaRobinson @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Diving into the latest bombshell report involving Kevin Durant. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/zHc5xbcbAR
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has Kevin Durant situation become clearer for Heat . . . or even cloudier? Odds are, it remains confusing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Once listed as a destination of choice, the Heat no longer are listed at all among likliest Durant landing spots. – 3:36 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Celtics are now seen as the most likely landing spot for KD via @betonline_ag
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : How exactly do you get out of a place when you still have four years left on your contract? As Kevin Durant is learning, it’s hard.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brian Windhorst: “As I’ve talked to teams around the league, they think if anything, this (move) maybe restricts (KD’s) opportunity to get traded in the short term. It’s going to make it even harder for teams to want to meet the price that the Nets have already put up so high.” – 3:05 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Killer kicker on this killer @John Hollinger column on the latest Kevin Durant drama. theathletic.com/3492604/2022/0… – 2:58 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/easte… – 2:00 PM
More on this storyline
Aside from Boston, who else is a legitimate Durant suitor? As various outlets have reported, Miami and Toronto are among the teams with interest in Durant. It’s fair to assume that nearly all NBA teams have checked in with Brooklyn in some fashion regarding Durant. Something worth noting: As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade. It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade. […] Well, it’s worth noting that, in addition to Boston, Durant also sees Philadelphia as another desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter. -via SportsNet New York / August 10, 2022
Boston has been considered a potential landing spot in large part because the Celtics are better positioned than most to offer an enticing package. But there are limits. According to the source, Brooklyn initially tried to pry both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston in a Kevin Durant trade. That proposal went nowhere, of course. The source confirmed recent reports that Brooklyn later shifted its focus to a deal centered on Brown, Marcus Smart, and a massive haul of future first-round draft picks. But the Celtics were not interested. -via Boston Globe / August 10, 2022
When Brown’s name first appeared in Durant trade rumors a couple of weeks ago, the Celtics star tweeted “smh” (shaking my head), an apparent sign of frustration. But a league source said Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka communicate with Brown “all the time” and have kept him in the loop, adding that Brown seems to understand the situation. -via Boston Globe / August 10, 2022
