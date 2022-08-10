Kevin Durant was not consulted on Nets' firing of assistant coach Adam Harrington

Durant, among other things, was not consulted on the Nets’ firing of assistant coach and director of player development Adam Harrington when the season ended, the source believes. “There are simple things that erode a relationship. You fired someone he was close to and didn’t have a conversation about it,” the source said.
If you’re interested, our good friends @betonline_ag still has OKC +2200 for Kevin Durant. These are the worse odds of anyone on the board (tied with the Bulls). Boston is the favorite at -175. – 10:09 PM
Kevin Durant’s #Nets issues run much deeper than Steve Nash #nba nypost.com/2022/08/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 7:34 PM
We @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and we talk all things KD and his trade request. We also talk a little Kyrie, when the schedule might come out, some transactions and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
Reunited with @BigWos to pull on every possible thread of the Kevin Durant ultimatum: open.spotify.com/episode/1RXg3D… – 6:02 PM
From earlier —Has Kevin Durant situation become clearer for Heat . . . or even cloudier? Odds are, it remains confusing sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:53 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We break down Kevin Durant’s reiterated trade request, and how it affects (and in some ways, mirrors) the Lakers. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
New at Heavy:
NBA execs and coaches angered by Kevin Durant’s ultimatum and upset for their peers… but it really doesn’t matter. He’s KD, and, for the right price, they’d all gladly welcome him anyway.
Allowances are always made for talent like this.
Oddly, BetOnline.ag has @Portland Trail Blazers the 5th-most likely landing spot for Kevin Durant if he doesn’t stay with the @Brooklyn Nets. @Boston Celtics are No. 1 at 4-7, followed by @Suns (7-2) and @warriors and @Raptors (both 4-1.) Portland rates a 9-1 shot at getting KD
Dunc’d On: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
On today’s @PHNX_Suns show, we discuss the latest Kevin Durant reports and are joined by the newest member of the Suns, Duane Washington Jr.!
Kevin Durant’s reported ultimatum and the Nets’ response: What it means for Durant’s trade request, the Heat, other teams around the league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:41 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly shares Durant ideas on Nash, Marks
What happens if Kevin Durant is not traded by training camp?
On The NBA Today with @LaChinaRobinson @Brian Windhorst @Tim Bontemps
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Diving into the latest bombshell report involving Kevin Durant. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:11 PM
Free pod: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/zHc5xbcbAR
Now on @ForbesSports
Has Kevin Durant situation become clearer for Heat . . . or even cloudier? Odds are, it remains confusing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Once listed as a destination of choice, the Heat no longer are listed at all among likliest Durant landing spots. – 3:36 PM
The Celtics are now seen as the most likely landing spot for KD via @betonline_ag
New for @The Athletic : How exactly do you get out of a place when you still have four years left on your contract? As Kevin Durant is learning, it’s hard.
Brian Windhorst: “As I’ve talked to teams around the league, they think if anything, this (move) maybe restricts (KD’s) opportunity to get traded in the short term. It’s going to make it even harder for teams to want to meet the price that the Nets have already put up so high.” – 3:05 PM
Killer kicker on this killer @John Hollinger column on the latest Kevin Durant drama. theathletic.com/3492604/2022/0… – 2:58 PM
Dunc’d On: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Report: Like Durant, Kyrie Irving also not a fan of Steve Nash, Sean Marks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 1:33 PM
Odds on if Kevin Durant will be traded before season starts per @betonline_ag:
Yes 3/2
No 1/2
Odds on Kevin Durant’s new team IF traded:
Celtics 4/7
Suns 7/2
Warriors, Raptors 4/1
Trail Blazers 9/1
Grizzlies 12/1
Clippers 14/1
Hawks, Knicks 16/1
Lakers 18/1
interesting that @betonline_ag doesn’t include the Heat on Kevin Durant’s next team odds. pic.twitter.com/JGnXLjOapO – 12:52 PM
Most mid-range shots made in 2022:
348 — DeMar DeRozan
226 — Kevin Durant
Free pod: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/zHc5xbcbAR
Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
I’ll be on @AZSports in Phoenix at 11:30am to talk Kevin Durant and the Nets. – 11:25 AM
Kevin Durant was asked about Steve Nash’s job performance in April. This is how KD responded:
“I think [Nash] has done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand… I think he’s handling it all perfectly, to be honest.”
“Don’t ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire”
“I don’t see this marriage ending any time soon.”
NEW Woj post just dropped. ESPN’s totally bizarre day of pretending the KD trade demand story didn’t exist ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/woj-and-espn… – 11:08 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Kevin Durant reiterates his trade request. How will this affect KD, Kyrie, and the Lakers? Plus, the commonalities between Brooklyn’s mess and the Lakers’ with Russ. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Players to average 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Rick Barry
Allen Iverson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Michael Jordan
Jerry West
On Kevin Durant, the diva-may-care who’d rather burn it all down than accept the difficulties of the NBA and realities he created cbssports.com/nba/news/why-k… – 10:02 AM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s relationship with the Nets coaching staff has been a wild ride…
A Thread 🧵
Kevin Durant’s reported ultimatum and the Nets’ response: What it means for Durant’s trade request, the Heat and other teams around the league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:03 AM
Went long on the latest news in this season of APOCALYPSE NETS. 🔓
Joe Tsai’s options:
1. Fire Marks & Nash
2. Trade KD & Kyrie
3. Change KD’s mind
4. Call KD’s bluff
ICYMI: Kevin Durant gives an ultimatum and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai reacts #NBA
Celtics, Heat, Raptors: Breaking down three leading Durant trade options nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/cel… – 8:00 AM
Who has the lesser communications team: The U.S. Justice Department, or Team Durant? – 7:37 AM
As much as I wish we were leading with @FTFonFS1 with the total train wreck that is going to be the Patriots’ offense this year, I do think we are going to start with the latest in the KD saga… and how I think KD might’ve just checkmated Joe Tsai and the Nets. Can’t wait. – 7:02 AM
As far as preparation and timing, the Nets have leverage. A source said the team was aware of Durant’s unhappiness but surprised by his trade request. The assumption is Irving’s contract drama played a major role in Durant’s discontent, but the Nets haven’t been told specific reasons, a source said. Another possibility for Durant’s disapproval: the team released assistant coach Adam Harrington, a favorite of Durant’s going back to their time together in OKC. -via New York Daily News / July 12, 2022
Moreover, Murdock pointed to the Nets decision to dump Adam Harrington, their long-time assistant coach and director of development, as a big negative for KD. Durant and Harrington go back to KD’s time in Oklahoma City when Harrington was his shooting coach. “And here’s another thing, KOC, the Nets got rid of Adam Harrington. who’s very close to Kevin. He’s one of Kevin’s guys. And that had a big ripple effect on how Kevin feels about this right now. He’s still in this figure-it-out mode but there is some fire to that smoke that he’s kind of reevaluating where he stands with this.” -via NetsDaily / June 26, 2022
Nets Daily: Marc Stein, who reported last week that David Vanterpool won’t be back as an assistant coach, is reporting that Adam Harrington, Nets director of development and long time FOK, is also “likely” gone. Calls move “unexpected.” marcstein.substack.com/p/one-sizzling… -via Twitter @NetsDaily / May 20, 2022
Kevin Durant’s issues with the Nets and specifically their owner Joe Tsai go much deeper than his demand they fire coach Steve Nash, a source close to the Nets and familiar with KD’s thinking said. “The ultimatum he made is not what really caused the deterioration. It’s not the ultimatum itself,” the source said. -via New York Post / August 10, 2022
Last week, the popular Harrington attended a Liberty WNBA basketball game and was seen hugging current Nets players, according to a Reddit post. “I would think there are so many things, it’s not one thing,” the source said. “I think KD wants to leave and it doesn’t matter what reasons he says.” -via New York Post / August 10, 2022
Durant signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension in 2021 so he has limited power in forcing a trade unless he refuses to play. If there is no resolution, Durant will likely rejoin the team, the source said: “I don’t think he’s not going to play.” -via New York Post / August 10, 2022
