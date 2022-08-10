Kyrie Irving agent: 'Kyrie does not hate Steve Nash nor Sean Marks'

Nets star Kyrie Irving wants to make it clear he does not hate coach Steve Nash or general manager Sean Marks despite what a source told The Post about his feelings Monday. “I am not sure where this narrative is coming from but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean. That’s not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He’s about peace, love and acceptance,” his agent and stepmother Shetallia Riley Irving told The Post.
Source: Josh Kosman, Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
The head of basketball ops from another club was similarly displeased. “Livid,” he said. “Livid. He and Kyrie (Irving) basically told Sean they were coming (as free agents in 2019), and Sean did pretty much everything they wanted after that. Signing DeAndre Jordan for four years? That’s something Kyrie and KD wanted. Getting James Harden? Then getting a guy who should be a perfect complement to them (Ben Simmons) when Harden wanted out? Sean did all that.” -via Heavy.com / August 9, 2022
Pat McAfee: “The plan right now is for Kyrie Irving to be a Net this season” ~@Shams Charania #PMSLive -via Twitter / August 9, 2022
The Nets did not respond to a request for comment. A message sent to Rich Kleiman, Durant’s business partner, went unanswered. A source close to the Nets organization indicated Durant is not the only Nets star unhappy with the team’s leadership. “Kyrie Irving hates these guys,” the source said. “He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad.” -via New York Post / August 9, 2022
“KD came to the same conclusion,” the source added. The Nets have not found a trade offer that would prompt them to deal the all-time great, and according to the report, Tsai and the Nets have made it known they would take “every last asset from a team that trades for Durant.” In stating the lofty hope for the trade return, perhaps the Nets believe Durant would be less motivated to leave and more likely to report to September’s training camp. -via New York Post / August 9, 2022
“Joe [Tsai] has tried to make too many decisions himself,” including choosing the coach, the source said. After the Game 4 loss to Boston, Durant expressed his appreciation for Nash, whom he has consistently publicly supported, and said he was the right coach to lead the Nets into the future. “Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last two years,” said Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Warriors. “He’s had to deal with so much stuff as a head coach, a first-time coach. Trades, injuries, COVID and just a lot of stuff he had to deal with. -via New York Post / August 9, 2022
