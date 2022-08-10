LeBron James has productive, informative meeting with Rob Pelinka, Darvin Ham

James is finalizing a destination to host the team’s annual minicamp prior to training camp, with San Diego being the likely landing space over Las Vegas, sources said. He’s hoping to build a better rapport with teammates before entering the 2022-23 season. The meeting was deemed productive and informative. Pelinka made his feelings clear that he wants James to retire as a Laker and promised to provide him with every resource possible to compete for a championship each year he’s with the organization, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 11:39 PM
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 11:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world’s best player: ‘I want to know how he does that’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world’s best player: ‘I want to know how he does that’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James’ meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham’s offensive plan, Rob Pelinka’s roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… – 9:45 PM
Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James’ meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham’s offensive plan, Rob Pelinka’s roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… – 9:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The youngest player to record
30 PTS — LeBron James
40 PTS — LeBron James
50 PTS — Brandon Jennings
60 PTS — Devin Booker
10 REB — Tracy McGrady
15 REB — Tracy McGrady
10 AST — LeBron James
15 AST — LeBron James
Double-Double — Tracy McGrady
Triple-Double — Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/1Ijr5F3qz0 – 3:30 PM
The youngest player to record
30 PTS — LeBron James
40 PTS — LeBron James
50 PTS — Brandon Jennings
60 PTS — Devin Booker
10 REB — Tracy McGrady
15 REB — Tracy McGrady
10 AST — LeBron James
15 AST — LeBron James
Double-Double — Tracy McGrady
Triple-Double — Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/1Ijr5F3qz0 – 3:30 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear. @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation @NBA @NASCAR apnews.com/article/c8437d… – 2:49 PM
LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear. @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation @NBA @NASCAR apnews.com/article/c8437d… – 2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Buckets. pic.twitter.com/YoUzqB7VnC – 11:31 AM
Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Buckets. pic.twitter.com/YoUzqB7VnC – 11:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than the current youngest active player Jalen Duren has been alive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lcdb95RdW4 – 5:31 AM
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than the current youngest active player Jalen Duren has been alive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lcdb95RdW4 – 5:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the LeBron’s extension talks underway, and the trade rumor linking the Lakers to basically every Jazz role player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods AK
youtube.com/watch?v=fT8dpg… – 4:47 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the LeBron’s extension talks underway, and the trade rumor linking the Lakers to basically every Jazz role player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods AK
youtube.com/watch?v=fT8dpg… – 4:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff points before turning 25:
2,155 — Kobe Bryant
1,761 — LeBron James
1,693 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/cIHZW1dzjy – 4:47 PM
Most playoff points before turning 25:
2,155 — Kobe Bryant
1,761 — LeBron James
1,693 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/cIHZW1dzjy – 4:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s extension talks, along with the potential pros and cons of the trade rumors linking the Lakers, Jazz and Knicks. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wou… – 11:32 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s extension talks, along with the potential pros and cons of the trade rumors linking the Lakers, Jazz and Knicks. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wou… – 11:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James is hyped to see the Antetokounmpo brothers playing for Greece 🙌🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/vRQxb4yJ1H – 10:38 AM
LeBron James is hyped to see the Antetokounmpo brothers playing for Greece 🙌🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/vRQxb4yJ1H – 10:38 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Seattle was rockin’ today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer’s out and get a run in! 🤔 – 7:19 PM
Seattle was rockin’ today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer’s out and get a run in! 🤔 – 7:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who would be the best combined player of all time?
LeBron James Harden
Kevin DurAnthony Davis
Michael Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/22mdcHqmcw – 4:40 PM
Who would be the best combined player of all time?
LeBron James Harden
Kevin DurAnthony Davis
Michael Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/22mdcHqmcw – 4:40 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Here’s the final video in the @WhatsWrightShow series of the 50 Best Players of the Last 50 Years… #1 LeBron James. Here’s an hour breaking down his full career, playoff year by playoff year. youtu.be/p80wDcZ4P5E – 1:45 PM
Here’s the final video in the @WhatsWrightShow series of the 50 Best Players of the Last 50 Years… #1 LeBron James. Here’s an hour breaking down his full career, playoff year by playoff year. youtu.be/p80wDcZ4P5E – 1:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career PER ever (min 1,000 games):
1. Michael Jordan
2. LeBron James
3. Shaquille O’Neal
4. Wilt Chamberlain
PER might be flawed, but this list feels right. pic.twitter.com/lyhBHvXtqR – 1:11 PM
Highest career PER ever (min 1,000 games):
1. Michael Jordan
2. LeBron James
3. Shaquille O’Neal
4. Wilt Chamberlain
PER might be flawed, but this list feels right. pic.twitter.com/lyhBHvXtqR – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
Furthermore, the first-year head coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 10, 2022
And while contract dialogue was broached, the majority of the hour-long meeting was about expressing concerns, and hearing out strategies and opinions to assure there wouldn’t be a repeat of last season’s epic failure, league sources told Yahoo Sports. James, sources said, drilled home the importance of consistent competitiveness and cohesion, noting that last season’s team didn’t give themselves a chance on many nights. The focus for the future Hall of Famer is competing every night in order to give themselves a chance to compete for a championship. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 10, 2022
James, who turns 38 in December, can negotiate an extension through the end of next June, providing a long runway before any decision needs to be made. However, the prospect of James playing out the final year of his current contract without further agreement could turn into a significant distraction during Darvin Ham’s first year as the Lakers’ coach. James, though, could use pending free agency as leverage, forcing the Lakers into strengthening their roster by forfeiting even more future draft picks. The Lakers, according to people with knowledge of the situation said, haven’t shown interest in deals requiring them to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. The team has also resisted taking on long-term contracts in deals. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2022
LeBron caught a glimpse of the new unis and he could not help but take to Instagram to share his hyped reaction to the new jerseys they’ll be dawning in 2022-23. He decided to tag Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who himself had an equally mind-blown reaction (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily): -via Clutch Points / August 9, 2022
Main Rumors, Las Vegas, Rob Pelinka, San Diego, Training camp, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.