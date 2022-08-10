Michael Jordan 1998 jersey expected to reach up to $5M at auction

A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan during one of the most famous seasons in his NBA career is expected to reach up to $5 million at auction. Jordan wore the Chicago Bulls jersey in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, and it will be one of only two of his jerseys worn in a finals game to ever appear at auction, according to Sotheby’s.
Source: Jack Guy @ CNN
Source: Jack Guy @ CNN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 25,000+ PTS and 2,000+ STL:
Michael Jordan
Hakeem Olajuwon
Karl Malone
LeBron James
Jordan is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 PTS and 2,500 STL. pic.twitter.com/9Lw15QKOJQ – 4:12 PM
Players with 25,000+ PTS and 2,000+ STL:
Michael Jordan
Hakeem Olajuwon
Karl Malone
LeBron James
Jordan is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 PTS and 2,500 STL. pic.twitter.com/9Lw15QKOJQ – 4:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The oldest player to record
30 PTS — Dirk Nowitzki
40 PTS — Michael Jordan
50 PTS — Jamal Crawford
60 PTS — Kobe Bryant
10 REB — Robert Parish
15 REB — Dikembe Mutombo
10 AST — John Stockton
15 AST — John Stockton
Double-Double — Dikembe Mutombo
Triple-Double — Karl Malone pic.twitter.com/1aaIHncwns – 1:47 PM
The oldest player to record
30 PTS — Dirk Nowitzki
40 PTS — Michael Jordan
50 PTS — Jamal Crawford
60 PTS — Kobe Bryant
10 REB — Robert Parish
15 REB — Dikembe Mutombo
10 AST — John Stockton
15 AST — John Stockton
Double-Double — Dikembe Mutombo
Triple-Double — Karl Malone pic.twitter.com/1aaIHncwns – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in a DPOY season:
35.0 — Michael Jordan
29.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
27.3 — Hakeem Olajuwon pic.twitter.com/S3PsR0OC4D – 1:57 PM
Most PPG in a DPOY season:
35.0 — Michael Jordan
29.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
27.3 — Hakeem Olajuwon pic.twitter.com/S3PsR0OC4D – 1:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Rick Barry
Allen Iverson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Michael Jordan
Jerry West
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/yW3o7vkV5A – 10:05 AM
Players to average 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Rick Barry
Allen Iverson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Michael Jordan
Jerry West
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/yW3o7vkV5A – 10:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1992, the U.S. “Dream Team” defeated Croatia 117-85 to take home the gold medal in men’s basketball at the Barcelona Olympics.
Michael Jordan led the way, scoring 22 points in just 23 minutes played. He was one of seven U.S. players to score in double figures. pic.twitter.com/eICrn4Xncf – 9:01 AM
📅 On this day in 1992, the U.S. “Dream Team” defeated Croatia 117-85 to take home the gold medal in men’s basketball at the Barcelona Olympics.
Michael Jordan led the way, scoring 22 points in just 23 minutes played. He was one of seven U.S. players to score in double figures. pic.twitter.com/eICrn4Xncf – 9:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Michael Jordan recorded 626 duels without having a three-game losing streak 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Jt8zGhiPAf – 2:29 AM
Michael Jordan recorded 626 duels without having a three-game losing streak 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Jt8zGhiPAf – 2:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who would be the best combined player of all time?
LeBron James Harden
Kevin DurAnthony Davis
Michael Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/22mdcHqmcw – 4:40 PM
Who would be the best combined player of all time?
LeBron James Harden
Kevin DurAnthony Davis
Michael Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/22mdcHqmcw – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
An estimate of $3 million-$5 million is the highest ever for a Jordan jersey, or any piece of Jordan memorabilia, the auction house said. The 1997-1998 season is known as “The Last Dance,” and was the subject of a 2020 ESPN/Netflix documentary series by the same name. -via CNN / August 10, 2022
HEIR, the emerging digital fan token platform founded by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey, has secured another NBA player as a member-ambassador. Anthony “Ant-Man’’ Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, joins Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls and Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers as an HEIR partner. -via SportTechie / August 4, 2022
Charlotte Hornets: A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. -via Twitter @hornets / July 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.