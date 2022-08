NBA teams still monitoring Nico Mannion

What’s next for Warriors restricted free agent Nico Mannion, the point guard who played at Arizona, was drafted by Golden State in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft and signed on to play in Italy last year? A report in BasketNews on Tuesday suggested that Mannion would be looking to sign an extension with his current team, Virtus Bologna, through 2025, but a source with knowledge of the situation tells Heavy Sports that is not happening. “Not looking at an extension for Nico at this time,” the source said . -via Heavy.com / August 10, 2022