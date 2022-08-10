NBA teams still monitoring Nico Mannion

Still, NBA personnel have been keeping their eye on Mannion and there is a strong chance he could wind up back in the league in the coming year—if not during the season, then perhaps next summer. “He looked better playing in Italy than his numbers showed. There were some good reports on him. He will get another chance in the league but it is not going to be with Golden State, or it’s unlikely that happens soon,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
There is no truth, as of now, of contract extension talks between Virtus Bologna and Nico Mannion, sources close to the team tell @Emiliano Carchia.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nico Mannion is close to extending with Virtus 👇
The 21-year-old point guard is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Italian club:
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Nico Mannion getting closer to a contract extension with Virtus Bologna, per sources.
More on this storyline
What’s next for Warriors restricted free agent Nico Mannion, the point guard who played at Arizona, was drafted by Golden State in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft and signed on to play in Italy last year? A report in BasketNews on Tuesday suggested that Mannion would be looking to sign an extension with his current team, Virtus Bologna, through 2025, but a source with knowledge of the situation tells Heavy Sports that is not happening. “Not looking at an extension for Nico at this time,” the source said. -via Heavy.com / August 10, 2022
Virtus Bologna are getting closer to a contract extension with a 21-year-old point guard Nico Mannion, a few sources confirmed to BasketNews. Both sides are expected to sign a new contract that would keep Mannion in Bologna until 2025. -via BasketNews / August 9, 2022
Keith Smith: The Golden State Warriors tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer to Nico Mannion to make him a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. Manion played last season for Virtus Bologna in Italy. He played for GSW on a Two-Way in the 2020-21 season. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022
