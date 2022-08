Norman Powell cleared to play after foot injury from last season

In addition to the constant movement, Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot in his third game with the Clippers, costing him 22 games over a span of 54 days. Powell told The Athletic that he is still rehabbing the injury, but he has been cleared to play . “I feel good,” Powell said. “Still going through the rehab process, but I feel good to be able to go full tilt. I have my insoles to help that bone in my foot. Everything is good. No issues, no problems. Hopefully, we can keep it that way so that I can feel healthy going into the season.”Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic