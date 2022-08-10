Norman Powell cleared to play after foot injury from last season

In addition to the constant movement, Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot in his third game with the Clippers, costing him 22 games over a span of 54 days. Powell told The Athletic that he is still rehabbing the injury, but he has been cleared to play. “I feel good,” Powell said. “Still going through the rehab process, but I feel good to be able to go full tilt. I have my insoles to help that bone in my foot. Everything is good. No issues, no problems. Hopefully, we can keep it that way so that I can feel healthy going into the season.”
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell briefly on his first @DrewLeague game in 5 years and why he felt like it was important to come through.
He’s playoff eligible, so he may be suiting up for Hometown Favorites again as well. pic.twitter.com/HN9TfJn2VE – 6:07 PM
Norman Powell briefly on his first @DrewLeague game in 5 years and why he felt like it was important to come through.
He’s playoff eligible, so he may be suiting up for Hometown Favorites again as well. pic.twitter.com/HN9TfJn2VE – 6:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hometown Favorites wins 94-77
– Norman Powell player of the game (30 points, 13/20 FGs)
– De’Anthony Melton (13/10/4, 3 steals)
– Delon Wright (11 points, 3 steals, only played 2nd half) pic.twitter.com/wlUDzz8Xsu – 5:14 PM
Hometown Favorites wins 94-77
– Norman Powell player of the game (30 points, 13/20 FGs)
– De’Anthony Melton (13/10/4, 3 steals)
– Delon Wright (11 points, 3 steals, only played 2nd half) pic.twitter.com/wlUDzz8Xsu – 5:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell with a game-high 26 points on 11/17 FGs through 3 quarters. Hometown Favorites has blown this game open @DrewLeague – 4:55 PM
Norman Powell with a game-high 26 points on 11/17 FGs through 3 quarters. Hometown Favorites has blown this game open @DrewLeague – 4:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell gets his first pull-up 3 to go and we are underway pic.twitter.com/h3lDeaC52c – 4:38 PM
Norman Powell gets his first pull-up 3 to go and we are underway pic.twitter.com/h3lDeaC52c – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell completes 3-point play pic.twitter.com/qIvEVeLQzS – 4:35 PM
Norman Powell completes 3-point play pic.twitter.com/qIvEVeLQzS – 4:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jorge told Norman Powell to step it up… he responded with a steal and alleyoop dunk – 4:20 PM
Jorge told Norman Powell to step it up… he responded with a steal and alleyoop dunk – 4:20 PM
More on this storyline
“This what I’ve been doing my whole career,” Powell said of finding his niche on good teams. “I know what the team needs. I’ve played with Kawhi before and playing against PG my whole career it seems like. Ever since I got to UCLA, guys coming up and playing in the summer in the pro runs. “I think my game is really used to being in different roles, getting different looks. So, I’m not really worried about that. My focus is to stay healthy … I feel like the game is going to work itself out with all the time I put in.” -via The Athletic / August 10, 2022
Law Murray: Norm Powell will be playing with De’Anthony Melton and Elijah Stewart vs Problems pic.twitter.com/H12gLdDyi7 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / August 7, 2022
Law Murray: For the first time since 2017, Norman Powell is playing today @DrewLeague for Hometown Favorites He is the first current LA Clippers player to play at Drew League since Montrezl Harrell in 2019. pic.twitter.com/7fDl7wv6Lv -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / August 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.