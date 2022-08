Tracy McGrady on Rudy Gobert's lack of offensive moves: What the f--- are you doing in the offseason?

It’s far too soon to tell if Adidas would continue to retro T-Mac models without any official association with McGrady, which would likely similarly launch under a revamped model name. As it stands, the “rocky” relationship between the two clearly has the partnership in the balance. “The treatment that I’ve gotten from them over the last ten years, it is what it is,” McGrady added with a sigh. “I deserve better. So yeah, I think it’s coming to an end.” -via boardroom.tv / July 18, 2022