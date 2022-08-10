Victor Oladipo: I'm one of the best players in the world, period

Now, the focus for Victor Oladipo is singular, the intent of his summer of sweat geared toward one reality. “That I’m one of the best players in the world. Period,” the 30-year-old veteran said. “I think that my injury has kind of built a misconception of who I am as a player.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
For all those who have something negative and rude to say on my timeline today I miss y’all and love y’all as well. God bless y’all and enjoy the rest of your day. 🙏🏿🙌🏿🤎 peace and love always. 🐺 – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Heat’s Victor Oladipo discusses his Revenge Tour, workouts with Russell Westbrook sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Victor Oladipo on his Revenge Tour: ‘Now it’s my time to rise, I truly believe that’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo spoke about what he wants to prove this season, his offseason work with Russell Westbrook and more during appearance on “The VC Show with Vince Carter” – 4:59 PM
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
Thank you God for your continuous grace. I give you all the glory all the honor and all the praise. 🙏🏿🙌🏿 – 2:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo discusses his Revenge Tour, workouts with Russell Westbrook sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Victor Oladipo on his Revenge Tour: ‘Now it’s my time to rise, I truly believe that’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo spoke about what he wants to prove this season, his offseason work with Russell Westbrook and more during appearance on “The VC Show with Vince Carter” – 1:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo, “I’m capable of great things even now, it’s never too late”; also discusses workouts with Russell Westbrook. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Says on Vince Carter podcast, “I make sure people know that I’m coming for everybody.” – 11:42 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
All things considered with the Heat roster, the potential bench backcourt of Vincent and Oladipo will be SOMETHING for opposing benches
POA defense, 2-2-1 press opportunities, less funneling to Yurt
Plus they want to give Dipo more on-ball reps, while Gabe can play off-ball
Hm – 3:36 PM
Victor Oladipo: Trust me I’m the same VO just a little wiser. Eventually the realization has to surface, that the players can’t always be the problem! Think about it. PG,VO,DS & more I love y’all pacer fans and miss y’all more. Don’t believe everything you read all that s**** is delusional. -via Twitter @VicOladipo / August 10, 2022
“Why can’t I come back from this injury and what I’ve been through and have an even greater career than I thought I could have prior to it? Why can’t I?” Oladipo said in a passionate moment during the interview with Carter. “And I don’t see no reason why I can’t. “So I truly believe that I can, and that’s what I’m trying to prove to myself, first and foremost, is that I’m capable of great things even now, it’s never too late, no matter what anyone says or what the world may think or what people tell you.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 10, 2022
Victor Oladipo calls it his Revenge Tour, the Miami Heat guard regularly filling his social media with posts about his grueling offseason workout schedule, including recent sessions with Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles. As he explained on Vince Carter’s VC Show podcast, it has been work with the singular goal of getting back to the All-Star level previously reached before a string of knee and quadriceps issues. “That’s something that I came up with, just because I felt like the last couple of years have been really tough on me,” Oladipo said, “and I’ve obviously gone through a lot individually and my team, my family have gone through a lot with me collectively.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 10, 2022
