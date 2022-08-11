Chris Paul on being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team: I'll never forget it

Chris Paul: For all these years I have just kept my head down and done the work, and I can honestly say that being named to the NBA 75 team, the day we did that huge photoshoot, I’ll never forget it. I met a number of players that I had never met for the first time. Being in the same setting, all of us, at the same time, was the craziest feeling. Standing there and taking a picture with John Stockton and Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson, all of these guys that I have watched since I was a kid. It’s something that will live forever, I’m grateful.
Source: Kameron Hay @ complex.com
StatMuse @statmuse
The most All-NBA selections by an active player:
18 — LeBron James
17
16
15
14
13
12
11 — Chris Paul
The only player in NBA history with more than 15 selections. pic.twitter.com/fap1POHJsP – 10:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Per game leaders among active players:
PPG — Kevin Durant
RPG — Andre Drummond
APG — Chris Paul
SPG — Chris Paul
BPG — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/zMtHMbKKiz – 11:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
CP3 in 17 seasons:
— 18.1 PPG
— 9.5 APG (4th all-time)
— Leads active players in AST
— 12x All Star
— 11x All-NBA
— 9x All-Defense
Point god. pic.twitter.com/LtCipMpAd8 – 2:43 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
The ultimate competitor!!! Congratulations on an impactful career @SerenaWilliams 👏🏾 – 12:45 PM
Chris Paul has taken on another passion outside of basketball that holds significant importance to him: spreading the importance of supporting historically black colleges and universities. “For me, it’s always something that is front of mind for me, and it’s something that is real,” Paul says. “When that’s the case, you have people who want to pour into it. It’s not just about a tweet or an instagram post, but it’s about the real time and dollars that can go into these universities and help.” -via complex.com / August 11, 2022
What is it that sparked this deep appreciation of HBCUs for you? Chris Paul: A lot of time. When you’re a kid and in different places, you don’t understand how things operate. I grew up and was at Winston-Salem State all the time, I had family members, cousins, who played at Winston-Salem State, my AAU basketball practices used to be over there. But at the time, Winston-Salem State was a school, Wake Forest was a school, nobody ever said this is a PWI and this is an HBCU. Nobody ever told me why they were two different schools or what the funding was like, I didn’t understand that until I got older. -via complex.com / August 11, 2022
“This is what I’ve been wondering, what the f— are you doing in the offseason?” Tracy McGrady said of Rudy Gobert. “Like, what is your workout? I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the [Houston] Rockets one year bro and Chris Paul was guarding him in the post. I was mad as s—. He couldn’t do nothing. Bro you’re 7’2″, and a point guard is guarding you. He had no moves.” -via YouTube / August 10, 2022
