Giannis Antetokounmpo: I'm so hungry to accomplish more

Giannis Antetokounmpo still plays the game and lives life with child-like joy. Yet the calendar doesn’t lie, this season will be 10 years in the league. “I’m an old soul, Antetokounmpo told NBC Sports. “Like, in my mind I feel like I’ve been a vet five years now. But like my body… I have so much energy. I’m so hungry to accomplish more. I want to go out there and help you know my team in the best way possible. And a lot of people know that I’m a winner. I love to win. I love to go out there and leave everything on the court. But definitely I agree with you that people don’t think I’ve been 10 years in the league and they see me as kind of the young guy. You know the new guy on the block but it’s okay, you know, but at the end of the day, I won’t go out there and do the best job possible and try to win games.”
Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is at WizInk center for Spain v Greece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
Most PPG over the last 5 seasons (minimum 200 games):
30.1 — James Harden
28.4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
27.7 — Steph Curry
“I’m not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you’re rich or poor, people are important & at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo on telehealth investment
The evolution of Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/iPfmoSgXtR – 10:07 AM
“Old soul” Antetokounmpo still hungry entering 10th NBA season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/11/old… – 10:01 AM
Spain announces sold out for preparation game vs Greece…but Giannis will miss the contest sportando.basketball/en/spain-annou… – 9:20 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s friendly game against Spain.
The national team decided to protect Giannis due to a small injury 👀
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the game between Greece and Spain in Madrid due to knee soreness. #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer – 8:05 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will rest and not play in the second prep game between Greece and Spain
Giannis Antetokounmpo effect: Spanish Basketball Federation has announced that the game against Greece will be played in a sold out WiZink Center 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xb86foVwkd – 4:22 AM
The Greek Freak unleashed a career high with the national team 👇
Read more about what lies beneath it:
The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo can be felt not only on the court but off the court as well.
Spain is set to welcome the Greek Freek in a sold-out WiZink Center in Madrid, a rarity for the arena 😎
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only one of the best players in the world right now, if not the best. He is also a huge asset for the Greek basketball as a whole, on & off the court. The Federation is expected to have around 1Μ€ earnings from tickets in Greece NT games this month. pic.twitter.com/Cg5kR1BUaW – 2:46 PM
More on this storyline
Giannis Antetokounmpo has never forgotten how his journey began, shaping the steps he’s taken since – which currently includes the investment in and advocacy for a telehealth company called Antidote Health. “Affordable health care for all, no matter where you are from – race, circumstance, location,” he said of why he got involved with the startup company. “Having access to affordable health care for all. It’s something that growing up we didn’t have, me and my family obviously being an immigrant illegally in Greece we weren’t able to have that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I could see it in my mom and dad’s eye that they were terrified when I was like ‘oh, my stomach hurt.’ Or, I have a headache or whatever the case may be. Or dad, ‘my hand, my wrist hurt.’ They were terrified. They were like what are we going to do? We have to find a way to treat this ourselves, you know? But just being able to allow all those people that don’t have healthcare, that don’t have access to it, to give it to them, put it in front of them.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I’m fortunate to be able to play in the NBA when I was 18 and now I’m 27. I can go to the doctor. I can send my kid to the doctor. I’m able to have access. But there’s so many millions of people in the U.S. and all over the world, but more in the U.S., that do not have that luxury like us. A re we going to turn a blind eye to that? Or are we going to do something about it? This is me doing something about it. I’m not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you’re rich or poor, people are important, and at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022
