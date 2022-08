Giannis Antetokounmpo: I'm so hungry to accomplish more

Giannis Antetokounmpo still plays the game and lives life with child-like joy. Yet the calendar doesn’t lie, this season will be 10 years in the league. “I’m an old soul, Antetokounmpo told NBC Sports. “Like, in my mind I feel like I’ve been a vet five years now. But like my body… I have so much energy. I’m so hungry to accomplish more. I want to go out there and help you know my team in the best way possible. And a lot of people know that I’m a winner. I love to win. I love to go out there and leave everything on the court. But definitely I agree with you that people don’t think I’ve been 10 years in the league and they see me as kind of the young guy. You know the new guy on the block but it’s okay, you know, but at the end of the day, I won’t go out there and do the best job possible and try to win games.”Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports