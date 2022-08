Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I’m fortunate to be able to play in the NBA when I was 18 and now I’m 27. I can go to the doctor. I can send my kid to the doctor. I’m able to have access. But there’s so many millions of people in the U.S. and all over the world, but more in the U.S., that do not have that luxury like us. A re we going to turn a blind eye to that? Or are we going to do something about it? This is me doing something about it. I’m not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you’re rich or poor, people are important, and at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022