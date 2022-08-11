Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is in awe of the fact that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is still performing at an incredibly high level. James reportedly spends 1.5 million dollars per year to ensure that his body is in tip-top shape, which is something that Giannis made reference to. “It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still one of the best shapes in his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. “He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable. “He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard.
Source: Marca Basket @ amp.marca.com
Source: Marca Basket @ amp.marca.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is at WizInk center for Spain v Greece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
🎥 @SamiHasaballa pic.twitter.com/2v6vqwywGr – 2:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is at WizInk center for Spain v Greece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
🎥 @SamiHasaballa pic.twitter.com/2v6vqwywGr – 2:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG over the last 5 seasons (minimum 200 games):
30.1 — James Harden
28.4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
27.7 — Steph Curry
27.4 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/EzlnlHWYg0 – 1:20 PM
Most PPG over the last 5 seasons (minimum 200 games):
30.1 — James Harden
28.4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
27.7 — Steph Curry
27.4 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/EzlnlHWYg0 – 1:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I’m not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you’re rich or poor, people are important & at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo on telehealth investment
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:23 PM
“I’m not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you’re rich or poor, people are important & at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo on telehealth investment
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Chris Haynes‘ article detailing the LeBron/Ham/Pelinka meeting about the offense running through AD, Russ corner 3’s, defense, patience and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:33 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Chris Haynes‘ article detailing the LeBron/Ham/Pelinka meeting about the offense running through AD, Russ corner 3’s, defense, patience and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:33 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Penny Hardaway, wearing “Born For Greatness” socks and special Kobe Bryant golf shoes, spit out his plan to add a few more players to the roster.
The model of those players?
“Kevin Durant and LeBron James,” he joked. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:21 AM
Penny Hardaway, wearing “Born For Greatness” socks and special Kobe Bryant golf shoes, spit out his plan to add a few more players to the roster.
The model of those players?
“Kevin Durant and LeBron James,” he joked. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The most All-NBA selections by an active player:
18 — LeBron James
17
16
15
14
13
12
11 — Chris Paul
The only player in NBA history with more than 15 selections. pic.twitter.com/fap1POHJsP – 10:55 AM
The most All-NBA selections by an active player:
18 — LeBron James
17
16
15
14
13
12
11 — Chris Paul
The only player in NBA history with more than 15 selections. pic.twitter.com/fap1POHJsP – 10:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The evolution of Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/iPfmoSgXtR – 10:07 AM
The evolution of Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/iPfmoSgXtR – 10:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“Old soul” Antetokounmpo still hungry entering 10th NBA season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/11/old… – 10:01 AM
“Old soul” Antetokounmpo still hungry entering 10th NBA season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/11/old… – 10:01 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spain announces sold out for preparation game vs Greece…but Giannis will miss the contest sportando.basketball/en/spain-annou… – 9:20 AM
Spain announces sold out for preparation game vs Greece…but Giannis will miss the contest sportando.basketball/en/spain-annou… – 9:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s friendly game against Spain.
The national team decided to protect Giannis due to a small injury 👀
basketnews.com/news-176347-gi… – 8:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s friendly game against Spain.
The national team decided to protect Giannis due to a small injury 👀
basketnews.com/news-176347-gi… – 8:10 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the game between Greece and Spain in Madrid due to knee soreness. #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer – 8:05 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the game between Greece and Spain in Madrid due to knee soreness. #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer – 8:05 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo will rest and not play in the second prep game between Greece and Spain
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 8:03 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will rest and not play in the second prep game between Greece and Spain
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 8:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo effect: Spanish Basketball Federation has announced that the game against Greece will be played in a sold out WiZink Center 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xb86foVwkd – 4:22 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo effect: Spanish Basketball Federation has announced that the game against Greece will be played in a sold out WiZink Center 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xb86foVwkd – 4:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Greek Freak unleashed a career high with the national team 👇
Read more about what lies beneath it:
basketnews.com/news-176296-gr… – 3:39 AM
The Greek Freak unleashed a career high with the national team 👇
Read more about what lies beneath it:
basketnews.com/news-176296-gr… – 3:39 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo can be felt not only on the court but off the court as well.
Spain is set to welcome the Greek Freek in a sold-out WiZink Center in Madrid, a rarity for the arena 😎
basketnews.com/news-176318-gi… – 4:59 PM
The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo can be felt not only on the court but off the court as well.
Spain is set to welcome the Greek Freek in a sold-out WiZink Center in Madrid, a rarity for the arena 😎
basketnews.com/news-176318-gi… – 4:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 25,000+ PTS and 2,000+ STL:
Michael Jordan
Hakeem Olajuwon
Karl Malone
LeBron James
Jordan is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 PTS and 2,500 STL. pic.twitter.com/9Lw15QKOJQ – 4:12 PM
Players with 25,000+ PTS and 2,000+ STL:
Michael Jordan
Hakeem Olajuwon
Karl Malone
LeBron James
Jordan is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 PTS and 2,500 STL. pic.twitter.com/9Lw15QKOJQ – 4:12 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only one of the best players in the world right now, if not the best. He is also a huge asset for the Greek basketball as a whole, on & off the court. The Federation is expected to have around 1Μ€ earnings from tickets in Greece NT games this month. pic.twitter.com/Cg5kR1BUaW – 2:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only one of the best players in the world right now, if not the best. He is also a huge asset for the Greek basketball as a whole, on & off the court. The Federation is expected to have around 1Μ€ earnings from tickets in Greece NT games this month. pic.twitter.com/Cg5kR1BUaW – 2:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How bad would things need to get in LA for LeBron to become the next star to request a trade? New @ringer column on the Lakers’ situation: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/10/… – 2:05 PM
How bad would things need to get in LA for LeBron to become the next star to request a trade? New @ringer column on the Lakers’ situation: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/10/… – 2:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers plan to run offense through Anthony Davis, and LeBron James is on board, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:57 AM
Lakers plan to run offense through Anthony Davis, and LeBron James is on board, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 11:39 PM
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 11:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world’s best player: ‘I want to know how he does that’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world’s best player: ‘I want to know how he does that’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James’ meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham’s offensive plan, Rob Pelinka’s roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… – 9:45 PM
Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James’ meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham’s offensive plan, Rob Pelinka’s roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… – 9:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The youngest player to record
30 PTS — LeBron James
40 PTS — LeBron James
50 PTS — Brandon Jennings
60 PTS — Devin Booker
10 REB — Tracy McGrady
15 REB — Tracy McGrady
10 AST — LeBron James
15 AST — LeBron James
Double-Double — Tracy McGrady
Triple-Double — Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/1Ijr5F3qz0 – 3:30 PM
The youngest player to record
30 PTS — LeBron James
40 PTS — LeBron James
50 PTS — Brandon Jennings
60 PTS — Devin Booker
10 REB — Tracy McGrady
15 REB — Tracy McGrady
10 AST — LeBron James
15 AST — LeBron James
Double-Double — Tracy McGrady
Triple-Double — Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/1Ijr5F3qz0 – 3:30 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear. @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation @NBA @NASCAR apnews.com/article/c8437d… – 2:49 PM
LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear. @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation @NBA @NASCAR apnews.com/article/c8437d… – 2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Buckets. pic.twitter.com/YoUzqB7VnC – 11:31 AM
Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Buckets. pic.twitter.com/YoUzqB7VnC – 11:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than the current youngest active player Jalen Duren has been alive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lcdb95RdW4 – 5:31 AM
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than the current youngest active player Jalen Duren has been alive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lcdb95RdW4 – 5:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the LeBron’s extension talks underway, and the trade rumor linking the Lakers to basically every Jazz role player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods AK
youtube.com/watch?v=fT8dpg… – 4:47 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the LeBron’s extension talks underway, and the trade rumor linking the Lakers to basically every Jazz role player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods AK
youtube.com/watch?v=fT8dpg… – 4:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff points before turning 25:
2,155 — Kobe Bryant
1,761 — LeBron James
1,693 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/cIHZW1dzjy – 4:47 PM
Most playoff points before turning 25:
2,155 — Kobe Bryant
1,761 — LeBron James
1,693 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/cIHZW1dzjy – 4:47 PM
More on this storyline
Ric Bucher: LeBron James apparently is in the pole position, to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise, when Las Vegas and Seattle which I’m told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place, that those franchises are going to be added to the equation, which has a whole lot of repercussions including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player. -via Apple Podcasts / August 11, 2022
“I think [projecting Lakers to be a Play-In team] is kind of generous,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “That’s believing that the Lakers are going to get a mostly healthy season from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. “Unless those two are playing at a very high level, with the roster that they currently have, the Lakers are going to have to be great to get into that playoff situation. -via TalkBasket / August 10, 2022
“The supporting cast that they have assembled is just really kind of haphazard. They have a new coaching staff, they’re going to have a whole bunch of new players and new alignments. “They’re really going to need LeBron and AD to carry them to a bunch of wins in a Western Conference that is going to be highly, highly competitive.” -via TalkBasket / August 10, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo has never forgotten how his journey began, shaping the steps he’s taken since – which currently includes the investment in and advocacy for a telehealth company called Antidote Health. “Affordable health care for all, no matter where you are from – race, circumstance, location,” he said of why he got involved with the startup company. “Having access to affordable health care for all. It’s something that growing up we didn’t have, me and my family obviously being an immigrant illegally in Greece we weren’t able to have that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I could see it in my mom and dad’s eye that they were terrified when I was like ‘oh, my stomach hurt.’ Or, I have a headache or whatever the case may be. Or dad, ‘my hand, my wrist hurt.’ They were terrified. They were like what are we going to do? We have to find a way to treat this ourselves, you know? But just being able to allow all those people that don’t have healthcare, that don’t have access to it, to give it to them, put it in front of them.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I’m fortunate to be able to play in the NBA when I was 18 and now I’m 27. I can go to the doctor. I can send my kid to the doctor. I’m able to have access. But there’s so many millions of people in the U.S. and all over the world, but more in the U.S., that do not have that luxury like us. A re we going to turn a blind eye to that? Or are we going to do something about it? This is me doing something about it. I’m not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you’re rich or poor, people are important, and at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / August 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.