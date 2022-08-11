Kevin Durant received eight-figure check from Nets the day after he requested trade

On June 30, Kevin Durant formally asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. On July 1, league sources say Durant was owed and received an eight-figure check from the Nets — one of two massive advance payments that the disgruntled superstar is scheduled to collect from Brooklyn by Oct. 1 while he’s also in the midst of lobbying the team to move him. If it wasn’t sufficiently audacious that Durant is demanding a trade before playing a single game under the four-year, $194 million contract extension he signed in August 2021, there’s even more to consider.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Penny Hardaway, wearing “Born For Greatness” socks and special Kobe Bryant golf shoes, spit out his plan to add a few more players to the roster.
The model of those players?
“Kevin Durant and LeBron James,” he joked. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:21 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Has there ever been 2 superstars (Kevin Durant & James Harden) that have played together on 3 different teams during their NBA career while still playing at a high level (even tho Harden’s level of play is debatable)? Wild change of events if KD & Harden teamed up in Philly – 10:57 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
League sources tell me that the Nets were required to cut Kevin Durant a sizable check on the very next day after he asked to be traded. Full report and explanation: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-me-and… – 10:30 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He has no reason not to trust them”
@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on the rumors that Kevin Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum pic.twitter.com/ttkCT9MySW – 9:44 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: some notes on the Nets, Celtics, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and the Sixers’ interest in Durant here: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 8:49 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: Ranking the top trades in Heat history and more Kevin Durant talk miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 8:24 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Kevin Durant too much of a moving target for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:19 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Should the Celtics Stay Away From Kevin Durant? a-list.libsyn.com/should-the-cel… – 6:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant reportedly now sees Boston as “desired landing spot” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/10/kev… – 11:50 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Going live at 8:15 PST PM with @sportsrapport. Lotta possible topics, but probably starting with KD vs Tsai mess callin.com/link/beDQbGNtwJ – 10:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA reporting:
Kevin Durant is still close with James Harden.
Kevin Durant still wants to play with James Harden.
Kevin Durant is mad at Nets for how they handled Kyrie Irving.
James Harden was fed up with Kyrie Irving.
Kevin Durant still wants to play with Kyrie Irving. 🤷♂️ – 9:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Report Roundup: Sixers could enter the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, but their best package probably won’t do it; the Lakers will now offer 2 picks for Kyrie Irving; Boston KD’s preferred destination; Pelicans have interest trib.al/g8KmsGr – 6:58 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
I’m growing more convinced that KD will eventually find his way to Boston:
MIA can’t include Bam.
TOR won’t include Scottie.
BOS has to consider moving Jaylen because an extension isn’t realistic and after years of being in trade rumors, he could just walk as a FA in 2 years. – 6:39 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Discussing Kevin Durant to Celtics Trade Rumors | Powered by @betonline_ag & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Could Kevin Durant and Steve Nash peacefully coexist after KD’s ultimatum? Jeff Van Gundy says yes. nj.com/nets/2022/08/n… – 5:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on the Nets, Celtics, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and the Sixers’ interest in Durant here: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 4:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
1) of course KD would be open to the Sixers
2) of course the Sixers should get him if they can using Maxey, and the 1.5 (?) picks they have left.
3) of course other teams can top their offer – 4:01 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass SBC Practicum: Mock Toronto Raptors Blockbuster for Durant featuring @vkillem sportsbusinessclassroom.com/sbc-practicum-… – 3:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I remain a major skeptic of a Kevin Durant to Philadelphia move, but today’s report on the matter is the first noteworthy lean in their direction (even if it’s only a slight lean) phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets star views Celtics as a ‘desired landing spot,’ per report
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets star views Celtics as a ‘desired landing spot,’ per report
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!
🏀 Reported reasons why KD wants to leave Nets
📰 HEADLINES!
📞 Jeff Van Gundy joins the show
pandora.app.link/L45O0PEJdsb – 1:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Durant reportedly now has the #Celtics on his preferred list of landing spots. Examining the impact that might have on potential future trade talks between Boston and Brooklyn: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Talking yourself out of trying to trade for Kevin Durant is a galaxy brain practice, but you’re also probably lying to yourself if you don’t think in 2-3 years people will be complaining about the Sixers getting lit up by Tyrese Maxey, especially if the Sixers don’t win a title. – 1:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Shine comes off the apple for KD, requests trade from BKY
Nets reasonably enough seek *huge* haul in potential KD deal
BKY asks BOS for Jaylen AND Jayson, C’s counter with much smaller package
Now: KD wants out, & to play in BOS with Smart. BKY still wants mega package, w/ MS – 1:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Nets reportedly made quite the jaw dropping opening offer in trade talks with the #Celtics revolving around Kevin Durant: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, Celtics, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and the Sixers’ interest in Durant here: on.sny.tv/I48lGWh – 12:32 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: -Some KD and Jaylen intel
-Hall of Famer Bailey Howell on Bill Russell’s Boston Christmas parties
-Joe Mazzulla on his summer as a hot commodity
And more here…
bostonglobe.com/2022/08/10/spo… – 12:28 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
When you think about the fact that details of the discussions between KD and Nets’ owner Joe Tsai were leaked, you begin to wonder who leaked them. It weakens BKN’s trade leverage and causes more team dysfunction, so it wouldn’t make sense for their camp to leak it, which means… pic.twitter.com/jlRvjYDE4a – 12:25 PM
More on this storyline
There’s good reason for pessimism, Durant’s ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai did not light a fire under trade talks. If anything, it made it far less likely a deal gets done in the short term. — why would Boston improve its offer now? It robbed the Nets of leverage. For example, Brooklyn was trying to get Boston to put Smart in the trade, but why would they even consider it now? That said, even without Smart (or Robert Williams III, sources told NBC Sports he is not available), a Celtics offer with Jaylen Brown may be the best one the Nets will see. -via NBC Sports / August 11, 2022
Chris Mannix: I had one executive who was not involved in the Durant sweepstakes say to me ‘if the Nets don’t have the stomach to bring him to training camp, they should find a way to do a deal with Boston because they’re not going to get a better player in a deal than Jaylen Brown’. -via Apple Podcasts / August 11, 2022
Ric Bucher: I’m told that they wanted to trade Kyrie midway through this past season, and KD told them absolutely not. And they went along with it. Now, I’ve also been told while they’re still good friends, that maybe KD doesn’t value him quite the same way as a teammate. I’m not so sure about that. -via Apple Podcasts / August 11, 2022
