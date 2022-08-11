LeBron James in pole position to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise

Ric Bucher: LeBron James apparently is in the pole position, to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise, when Las Vegas and Seattle which I’m told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place, that those franchises are going to be added to the equation, which has a whole lot of repercussions including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player.
Source: Apple Podcasts
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 25,000+ PTS and 2,000+ STL:
Michael Jordan
Hakeem Olajuwon
Karl Malone
LeBron James
Jordan is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 PTS and 2,500 STL. pic.twitter.com/9Lw15QKOJQ – 4:12 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How bad would things need to get in LA for LeBron to become the next star to request a trade? New @ringer column on the Lakers’ situation: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/10/… – 2:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers plan to run offense through Anthony Davis, and LeBron James is on board, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 11:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world’s best player: ‘I want to know how he does that’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 9:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James’ meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham’s offensive plan, Rob Pelinka’s roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… – 9:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The youngest player to record
30 PTS — LeBron James
40 PTS — LeBron James
50 PTS — Brandon Jennings
60 PTS — Devin Booker
10 REB — Tracy McGrady
15 REB — Tracy McGrady
10 AST — LeBron James
15 AST — LeBron James
Double-Double — Tracy McGrady
Triple-Double — Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/1Ijr5F3qz0 – 3:30 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear. @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation @NBA @NASCAR apnews.com/article/c8437d… – 2:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Buckets. pic.twitter.com/YoUzqB7VnC – 11:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than the current youngest active player Jalen Duren has been alive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lcdb95RdW4 – 5:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the LeBron’s extension talks underway, and the trade rumor linking the Lakers to basically every Jazz role player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods AK
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff points before turning 25:
2,155 — Kobe Bryant
1,761 — LeBron James
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s extension talks, along with the potential pros and cons of the trade rumors linking the Lakers, Jazz and Knicks. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wou… – 11:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James is hyped to see the Antetokounmpo brothers playing for Greece 🙌🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/vRQxb4yJ1H – 10:38 AM
“I think [projecting Lakers to be a Play-In team] is kind of generous,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “That’s believing that the Lakers are going to get a mostly healthy season from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. “Unless those two are playing at a very high level, with the roster that they currently have, the Lakers are going to have to be great to get into that playoff situation. -via TalkBasket / August 10, 2022
“The supporting cast that they have assembled is just really kind of haphazard. They have a new coaching staff, they’re going to have a whole bunch of new players and new alignments. “They’re really going to need LeBron and AD to carry them to a bunch of wins in a Western Conference that is going to be highly, highly competitive.” -via TalkBasket / August 10, 2022
Furthermore, the first-year head coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 10, 2022
