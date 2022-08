LeBron James in pole position to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise

Ric Bucher: LeBron James apparently is in the pole position, to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise, when Las Vegas and Seattle which I’m told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place, that those franchises are going to be added to the equation, which has a whole lot of repercussions including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player.Source: Apple Podcasts