Jaylen Brown all-in on Boston despite trade rumors

As regards Jaylen Brown, the question has been floated publicly and around the league as to his feelings on a future with the Celtics beyond the two years remaining on the extension he signed in 2019. “I think Jaylen IS long term,” this latter source told Heavy. “If they want him long term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New and improved Next Contract Series: Jaylen Brown is now posted on @spotrac! All the options Brown has from now, through when his contract ends in 2024.
Spoiler: No extension is coming this summer. Nor should it. But in 2023? Maybe! Read more for why:
spotrac.com/research/nba/n… – 9:40 AM
New and improved Next Contract Series: Jaylen Brown is now posted on @spotrac! All the options Brown has from now, through when his contract ends in 2024.
Spoiler: No extension is coming this summer. Nor should it. But in 2023? Maybe! Read more for why:
spotrac.com/research/nba/n… – 9:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a non-All-Star in 2022 (minimum 50 games):
24.5 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
23.6 — Jaylen Brown
23.2 — De’Aaron Fox
22.8 — Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/a6hE57nlxs – 9:32 AM
Most PPG by a non-All-Star in 2022 (minimum 50 games):
24.5 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
23.6 — Jaylen Brown
23.2 — De’Aaron Fox
22.8 — Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/a6hE57nlxs – 9:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heads up: We’re reposting a new version of the Jaylen Brown contract options piece from yesterday.
There were some confusing sections that have been re-written to hopefully clear things up. Sloppy writing by yours truly was the culprit on the original. Fixed now! Link soon. – 9:30 AM
Heads up: We’re reposting a new version of the Jaylen Brown contract options piece from yesterday.
There were some confusing sections that have been re-written to hopefully clear things up. Sloppy writing by yours truly was the culprit on the original. Fixed now! Link soon. – 9:30 AM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Not sure the Sixers, who aren’t trading Joel Embiid, have anything the Nets would want. Now, Jaylen Brown is another story. – 4:40 PM
Not sure the Sixers, who aren’t trading Joel Embiid, have anything the Nets would want. Now, Jaylen Brown is another story. – 4:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just filed to @spotrac a piece about why it’s not time for Jaylen Brown to sign an extension…yet.
I went pretty deep on this one, so I hope you’ll all enjoy it when it posts. I’ll link to the piece when it’s live on the site! – 12:22 PM
Just filed to @spotrac a piece about why it’s not time for Jaylen Brown to sign an extension…yet.
I went pretty deep on this one, so I hope you’ll all enjoy it when it posts. I’ll link to the piece when it’s live on the site! – 12:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Amid Kevin Durant trade rumors, Jaylen Brown has a noteworthy financial incentive to want to stay with the #Celtics for his next contract masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:00 AM
New: Amid Kevin Durant trade rumors, Jaylen Brown has a noteworthy financial incentive to want to stay with the #Celtics for his next contract masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Celtics are now seen as the most likely landing spot for KD via @betonline_ag
Jaylen Brown is the best centerpiece player the Nets have been offered. pic.twitter.com/1Zj8bjS6i7 – 3:33 PM
The Celtics are now seen as the most likely landing spot for KD via @betonline_ag
Jaylen Brown is the best centerpiece player the Nets have been offered. pic.twitter.com/1Zj8bjS6i7 – 3:33 PM
More on this storyline
“But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going. -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022
“But, like I said, it’s Kevin Durant, and you know Brooklyn is going to want to talk about Jaylen. Even if stuff about trade talks wasn’t getting leaked and reported, anyone with a brain would know that Jaylen’s name is going to come up at some point if they’re talking to Boston.” Scout: Jaylen Brown Is ‘Upper Echelon’ The opinion of Brown around the NBA is impressive — not just for what he is now, but for what the league’s evaluators expect. Echoing a common view, one scout said, “He’s GOT to fix his handle, and maybe that’s just about making better decisions in traffic. But he’s, what, 25? Look at how much he’s improved. He’s definitely not one of those guys who plateaus, who reaches a certain point and gets all satisfied.” -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022
There’s good reason for pessimism, Durant’s ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai did not light a fire under trade talks. If anything, it made it far less likely a deal gets done in the short term. — why would Boston improve its offer now? It robbed the Nets of leverage. For example, Brooklyn was trying to get Boston to put Smart in the trade, but why would they even consider it now? That said, even without Smart (or Robert Williams III, sources told NBC Sports he is not available), a Celtics offer with Jaylen Brown may be the best one the Nets will see. -via NBC Sports / August 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.