Kevin Durant tweets, deletes that 2012 USA Basketball team the best team of all time

Clutch Points: The USA Men’s Basketball team won the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics 10 years ago today. Kevin Durant tweeted and immediately deleted his take on that 2012 Olympic team 👀 pic.twitter.com/o4XuMNQrcc
Dave Early @DavidEarly
My read on the Durant-Sixers rumors is that KD would be excited, could be most fulfilling title run of his career, etc. And PHI is (of course) motivated.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Would I trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant?
Would the Sixers’ best trade offer have a chance of winning the Durant sweepstakes?
On Durant, championship equity, the all-in pursuit of a championship and more:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– NBA retiring Bill Russell’s No. 6 leaguewide
– Kevin Durant’s faulty exit plan
– Top teams in each conference to make a leap
– Can the Lakers and Knicks bounce back?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Coaches and execs around the @NBA are “livid” about Kevin Durant’s tactics with the @Brooklyn Nets. But would they take him on their team?
@Steve Bulpett investigates.
More at @HeavyOnSports
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant in his 14 seasons:
— 27/7/4
— 50/38/88%
— 12x All-Star
— 10x All-NBA
— 2x NBA Champ
— 1x MVP
— 2x FMVP
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Why Philadelphia is on the outside looking in on a possible Kevin Durant trade.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets star views 76ers as a ‘welcome landing spot,’ per report
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Durant’s heartwarming “You are the real MVP” acceptance speech was eight years ago.
KD, at age 25 and playing for the underdog OKC Thunder, was one of the most popular and beloved players in the entire league.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Latest KD Rumors
📽️ Dan Klores joins the show
📰 HEADLINES!
📞 @TermineRadio joins the show
More on this storyline
“But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going. -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022
“But, like I said, it’s Kevin Durant, and you know Brooklyn is going to want to talk about Jaylen. Even if stuff about trade talks wasn’t getting leaked and reported, anyone with a brain would know that Jaylen’s name is going to come up at some point if they’re talking to Boston.” Scout: Jaylen Brown Is ‘Upper Echelon’ The opinion of Brown around the NBA is impressive — not just for what he is now, but for what the league’s evaluators expect. Echoing a common view, one scout said, “He’s GOT to fix his handle, and maybe that’s just about making better decisions in traffic. But he’s, what, 25? Look at how much he’s improved. He’s definitely not one of those guys who plateaus, who reaches a certain point and gets all satisfied.” -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022
There is a growing belief among rival teams that Durant knew when he issued that me-or-them ultimatum that Tsai had no intention of yielding to the request and firing Marks and Nash. One resultant theory that the Durant/Tsai meeting spawned is the idea KD has begun trying to manufacture as much behind-the-scenes discord as he can in hopes that it will lead the Nets to lower their asking price and trade him out of exasperation. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 11, 2022
