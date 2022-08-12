LeBron James and Luka Doncic will matchup on Christmas

Marc Stein: The first draft of next season’s NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron James at Luka Doncic on Christmas Day, league sources tell me. Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The first draft of next season’s NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me.
Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
If he committed to Oregon, four-star Bronny James would join an exciting recruiting class that already includes five-star Mookie Cook — who is set to play LeBron James in an upcoming biopic.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka line vs Turkey today
27 minutes
23 pts
10 rebs
5 assts/2 TO
8-16 FG/2-7 3pt/5-8 FT
Goal this season should be to be better than league average in 3pt shooting and FT shooting. Especially given his volume. Shot 35.3 and 74.4. League Avg was 35.4 and 77.8 – 4:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Goran Dragic & Luka Doncic scored 5️⃣1️⃣ points together against Turkey 🤯
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic with Slovenian National Team vs Turkey in Instanbul:
23 points
10 rebounds
8-16 FG
6-9 2P
2-7 3P
5-8 FT
5 assists
1 steal
2 turnovers
26 ranking
27’18” minutes
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players to average 17/5/5 as a rookie:
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
You can watch the second half of Turkey vs Slovenia here: basketnews.com/stream/150154-…
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Slovenia up 46-40 at half time vs Turkey at Sinan Erdem Dome, Instanbul.
Luka Doncic has 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assits, 1 steal and 5-9 FG in 13 minutes
Furkan Korkmaz with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3-7 FG leads for Turkish National Team.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re live watching Alperen Sengun as Turkey takes on Luka Doncic and Slovenia. The stream, chat, audio, video — Come join us!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron in Miami:
27/8/7
54/37/76%
4x All-Star
4x First Team All-NBA
2x MVP
2x FMVP
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the NBA honoring Bill Russell, and how it affects LeBron and The Lakers. Plus, Kyrie tweets about paradigm shifts! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: He is best player in the world and he’s still in year 18 sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm… – 10:55 AM
Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: He is best player in the world and he’s still in year 18 sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm… – 10:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only players to win Finals MVP for multiple teams:
— LeBron James
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/vSxcRadj4I – 10:04 AM
Only players to win Finals MVP for multiple teams:
— LeBron James
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/vSxcRadj4I – 10:04 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ICYMI: NBA to retire No. 6 (Bill Russell), with Heat expected to retire it again (LeBron James) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:11 AM
ICYMI: NBA to retire No. 6 (Bill Russell), with Heat expected to retire it again (LeBron James) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
You cannot give interviews around Luka Doncic 😂🙅♂️
🎥 @24ur_com & @LukaMittag pic.twitter.com/3pai0YQEkC – 2:10 AM
You cannot give interviews around Luka Doncic 😂🙅♂️
🎥 @24ur_com & @LukaMittag pic.twitter.com/3pai0YQEkC – 2:10 AM
Marc Stein: Players who currently wear No. 6 will be allowed to keep doing so, according to the league, but Russell’s jersey number will not be issued again by any NBA team to any player. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 12, 2022
Speaking on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year made sure that Warriors teammate Stephen Curry was on his list. So was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Shaq, Tim Duncan, and of course, the one and only Michael Jordan rounded out Dray’s list (h/t Arjun Julka of The Sportsrush): “Shaq at the 5, Steph at the 1,” Green started. “I got LeBron James at 3, Timmy D at the 4, and if you think I was gonna have anyone other than MJ as the 2, you gotta be out of your mind. Although I must say Kobe was a very close 2nd from being on my starting 5.” -via Clutch Points / August 12, 2022
LeBron James: Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW -via Twitter @KingJames / August 11, 2022
Luka Doncic was ready to go but with him resting in the closing minutes, Goran Dragic had to be Batman again. The captain of the Slovenian national team made a big three that decided the 104-103 overtime win over Turkey in Istanbul. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022
It was only a prep game as the two teams are preparing for the upcoming Eurobasket and the FIBA World Cup, but it will be remembered. Dragic finished the night with 28 points and the winning three, while Doncic had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes of action. He didn’t play in the overtime. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022
“My favorite NBA player to watch besides Steph is Luka,” Green said on the latest edition of his eponymous podcast. “Luka different. I mean, the way he sees the floor, scores the basketball, gets to his spot, his pace. It’s Luka for sure.” -via Clutch Points / August 11, 2022
