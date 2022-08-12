Lonzo Ball not ready for training camp?

The Bulls are hoping for improved health this season. But Lewis’ injury further clouds that situation. Last month, while also emphasizing that Lonzo Ball is progressing from his January left knee injury, executive vice president Arturas Karnišovas said the recovery is “probably not at the speed that we would like.” A source said Ball continues to progress, although his readiness for the start of training camp is unknown.
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
Watch some of Lonzo Ball’s best moments of the past season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/08/lon… – 4:00 AM
HEIR, the emerging digital fan token platform founded by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey, has secured another NBA player as a member-ambassador. Anthony “Ant-Man’’ Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, joins Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls and Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers as an HEIR partner. -via SportTechie / August 4, 2022
The Bulls vice president of basketball operations voiced uncertainty about whether Ball will be ready for training camp during an on-air interview in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors. “He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said during the NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.” -via Chicago Tribune / July 15, 2022
“Every day he seems to be improving. I think that the progress he has made has been steady. He keeps showing that progress. And that’s really what we all hope to continue to see,” coach Billy Donovan said on ESPN2 during Sunday’s Bulls-Knicks summer league contest about Lonzo Ball. “We’re obviously all hopeful that it will happen faster. But he is making progress.” -via NBC Sports / July 10, 2022
