Sam Merrill to Sacramento

Chris Haynes: Free agent sharpshooter Sam Merrill has reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @YahooSports.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that the Kings have added guard Sam Merrill on a free agent deal. The roster now stands at 20, including the two two-way players. The 26-year-old shooting guard played 6 games for Memphis last season. – 5:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sam Merrill is a great shooter. He has experience in a championship level team, like the Milwaukee Bucks and he’s highly motivated. He shot 44.7% from deep in 2020-21 season at Bucks.
Long range shot is his biggest weapon. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/zagMhymUxp5:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings have reached an agreement with free agent guard Sam Merrill, as reported by Chris Haynes. Merrill played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020-21 and Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22. – 5:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent sharpshooter Sam Merrill has reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 5:15 PM

Tony Jones: Sam Merrill received a two year deal from the Sacramento Kings, League Sources tell The Athletic. The deal comes with a partial guarantee, so he will have to make the roster. But the Kings currently have spots available. @Chris Haynes first reported an agreement -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / August 12, 2022

