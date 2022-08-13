Grant Williams addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors

After speaking with children during the Jr. Celtics camp, Grant Williams was asked how he felt about the trade rumors involving Brown. Williams responded by talking about the business side of the NBA while also praising Brown’s mindset and value as a player. “I feel like JB is mature in his mindset, and he knows that. I talk to him, texted him, reach out of as often as I can. It’s one of those things. It’s the league. It’s a business. It’s one of those things that you can’t be discouraged by because we love JB. It also shows how valuable he is.”
Source: Matt John @ Heavy.com
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
John Karalis @John_Karalis
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New and improved Next Contract Series: Jaylen Brown is now posted on @spotrac! All the options Brown has from now, through when his contract ends in 2024.
Spoiler: No extension is coming this summer. Nor should it. But in 2023? Maybe! Read more for why:
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a non-All-Star in 2022 (minimum 50 games):
24.5 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
23.6 — Jaylen Brown
23.2 — De’Aaron Fox
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heads up: We’re reposting a new version of the Jaylen Brown contract options piece from yesterday.
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just filed to @spotrac a piece about why it’s not time for Jaylen Brown to sign an extension…yet.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Obviously, Durant is one of the greatest players of all time. Williams explained that Brown having his name mentioned as the potential centerpiece in a deal for Durant just shows how great the Celtics star is. “It kind of shows how valuable he is. The fact that, top-10 player in the world, you’re the focal point. It’s one of those things, I remember, back in the day with Al Jefferson and KG [Kevin Garnett]. It’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘oh dang, Al Jefferson.’ It’s not even like a difference,” said Williams. -via Heavy.com / August 13, 2022
“I think he’s going to approach it even better. He’s going to take it with a competitive mindset, too. So, if it doesn’t work out, which, I don’t know what it is or not, I’m not involved in none of those processes,” stated Williams. “But I think that he’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder, and I love that. Because I know how JB responds, and he’s going to be very, very, very, very secure because he’s secure of himself and he’s secure of what he’s going to be.” -via Heavy.com / August 13, 2022
Grant Williams said he has been in contact with Brown since the rumors began gaining steam this summer. “It’s a significant rumor,” said Williams who added, “It’s something you want to take for a grain of salt. I feel like JB is mature in his mindset; he knows that. I’ve talked to him, texted him…it’s one of those things, this league is a business. It’s one of those things you can’t be discouraged by.” -via fullcourtpress.bulletin.com / August 12, 2022
