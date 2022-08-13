Richard Jefferson: LeBron James isn't an all-time Laker

“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list,” Jefferson said. “Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.”
Source: Brad Sullivan @ Lakers Daily
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the league retiring Bill Russell’s number, how it affects LeBron and the Lakers, and Kyrie’s “paradigm shift” tweet. (And also, how it could affect the Lakers.)
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 8:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In 2008, LeBron James scored 251 clutch points.
Kobe Bryant finished in second with 147.
LeBron scored 104 more clutch points than anyone else in the NBA. Kobe and Michael Redd were the only two players to score half as many as LeBron.
I’m flabbergasted here. – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron vs. Luka on Christmas? Report says Lakers at Mavericks part of Dec. 25 schedule nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/leb… – 8:14 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James, Lakers to play Luka Doncic, Mavs on Christmas in first draft of 2022-23 NBA schedule, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The first draft of next season’s NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me.
Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:48 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
If he committed to Oregon, four-star Bronny James would join an exciting recruiting class that already includes five-star Mookie Cook — who is set to play LeBron James in an upcoming biopic.
bit.ly/3C3u5Zo | #GoDucks @marquiscookk – 7:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/mgjuwZQPFW – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players to average 17/5/5 as a rookie:
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic
— Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/86f3DsEosr – 2:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/oi47bWhHxv – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron in Miami:
27/8/7
54/37/76%
4x All-Star
4x First Team All-NBA
2x MVP
2x FMVP
Hall of Fame resume in a 4 year span. pic.twitter.com/oBOzJLI2Yj – 12:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zQz9zvLYpt – 11:30 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the NBA honoring Bill Russell, and how it affects LeBron and The Lakers. Plus, Kyrie tweets about paradigm shifts! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: He is best player in the world and he’s still in year 18 sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm… – 10:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only players to win Finals MVP for multiple teams:
— LeBron James
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/vSxcRadj4I – 10:04 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would you rather…
🏀 Lose in the NBA Finals or get the #1 pick
🏀 Draft Bronny to get LeBron or take best player available
🏀 Be over or under dressed?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/jCO7y1jWDq – 9:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ICYMI: NBA to retire No. 6 (Bill Russell), with Heat expected to retire it again (LeBron James) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:11 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Our friend, the great @Chris Haynes joins us on Rip City Drive today at 5:20 to talk Blazers, Lakers, LeBron and a lot of NBA stuff… AM 620. @Joe_Fann at 4:20, too – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA to retire No. 6 (Bill Russell), with Heat expected to retire it again (LeBron James). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus, a caffeinated contribution from Duncan Robinson. – 4:38 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW – 4:21 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
If LeBron James retires as a Laker, should the Lakers retire his jersey?
If he retires after this season, he will have played his final five seasons with the Lakers, won an NBA championship, been named an NBA All-Star five times and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. – 3:38 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James will be the last Lakers player to ever wear No. 6. pic.twitter.com/ordIvDWBBO – 3:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LeBron would make one hell of a PR move if he switched his number – 3:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA and NBPA just announced that they will honor Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.
No Heat players have worn No. 6 since LeBron James left. – 3:07 PM
The NBA and NBPA just announced that they will honor Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.
No Heat players have worn No. 6 since LeBron James left. – 3:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Although No. 6 will be retired and no longer available for players in the NBA to wear, LeBron James is among players that will be grandfathered in and can continue wearing the number. – 3:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA is retiring No. 6 leaguewide in honor of Bill Russell. No player will ever be issued No. 6 again. Players who already wear No. 6, like LeBron James, will be grandfathered in and still wear it. pic.twitter.com/0jE0HC3R4V – 3:05 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The NBA will permanently retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 throughout the league. He will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA. Players who currently wear No. 6 such as LeBron James will be grandfathered. – 3:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Chris Haynes‘ article detailing the LeBron/Ham/Pelinka meeting about the offense running through AD, Russ corner 3’s, defense, patience and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:33 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Penny Hardaway, wearing “Born For Greatness” socks and special Kobe Bryant golf shoes, spit out his plan to add a few more players to the roster.
The model of those players?
“Kevin Durant and LeBron James,” he joked. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The most All-NBA selections by an active player:
18 — LeBron James
17
16
15
14
13
12
11 — Chris Paul
The only player in NBA history with more than 15 selections. pic.twitter.com/fap1POHJsP – 10:55 AM
