Will Barton on being traded by Nuggets: It was a shock but not too much of a shock

“It was just like a shock, but not too much of a shock,” Will Barton said when asked his reaction to the trade. “It was a shock in that, obviously, I had been there eight years, did so much there together, so it’s always shocking when you’ve been somewhere for so long and you’re moving on. But, at the same time, I embraced it, I’m welcoming a new chapter.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
I told em give it time we’ll see who around a decade from now – 4:44 PM
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
No response, you can see that I read it. I’m with all that whenever you ready – 5:45 PM
Will Barton doesn’t think about what could’ve been in Denver anymore. Now about six weeks removed from his trade to Washington, Barton doesn’t dwell on departing a contending team or leaving a starting unit featuring the back-to-back MVP. “That time and that chapter is over with,” Barton told The Denver Post over Zoom. “I don’t think about what could’ve been, what happened. I’ll wait until my career ... -via Denver Post / August 13, 2022
Chase Hughes: Will Barton was also introduced to D.C. media today. He said he's probably most excited to play with 'Big Gaff' because he sees himself throwing Gafford a lot of lobs this season. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / July 12, 2022
Chase Hughes: Will Barton was also introduced to D.C. media today. He said he’s probably most excited to play with ‘Big Gaff’ because he sees himself throwing Gafford a lot of lobs this season. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / July 12, 2022
