Will Barton on being traded by Nuggets: It was a shock but not too much of a shock

Barton, a 10-year veteran, knows the business end of the NBA as well as what it takes to go from being a second-round pick to an NBA starter. Still, nothing prepares you for a career-altering trade. “It was just like a shock, but not too much of a shock,” Barton said when asked his reaction to the trade. “It was a shock in that, obviously, I had been there eight years, did so much there together, so it’s always shocking when you’ve been somewhere for so long and you’re moving on. But, at the same time, I embraced it, I’m welcoming a new chapter.” -via Denver Post / August 12, 2022