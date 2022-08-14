James Harden hints Christmas game at MSG for Sixers

James Harden: Christmas in the garden!
Source: Twitter @JHarden13
Source: Twitter @JHarden13
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:
20 — LeBron James
17 — James Harden
16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq – 6:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
DeMar DeRozan told me several years ago before a Raptors-Clippers game that he wants a @DrewLeague championship at some point… he’s come close, most notably losing in 2015 with Nick Young vs James Harden and LAUNFD.
He’s back now to try to get one in 2022 with MMV Cheaters. pic.twitter.com/HoIDGOQWdy – 9:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Harden apparently ‘back on good terms,’ but does that change KD trade talks? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/dur… – 1:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re doing a #RocketsWatch at 1:00 pm today with @RooshWilliams and @JTGatlin. Which of these two #Rockets games would you rather watch?
James Harden’s Houston Rockets debut in 2012 or Hakeem Olajuwon and the Clutch City crew in Game 1 vs. Utah of the West Finals? – 12:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant, James Harden reportedly back on good terms sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 5:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% last over the last 5 seasons (minimum 250 games):
73.2 — Chris Paul
69.8 — Steph Curry
68.5 — James Harden
68.3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/mRe6piiaeQ – 8:32 PM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: “From what I’m told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite [James] Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn.” @ramonashelburne on the Sixers’ reported interest in trading for Kevin Durant. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 13, 2022
“It’s pretty crazy. Things go fast,” Joerger said. “Before you even get to the [roster] changes, I think you get to the fact that James Harden, Joel Embiid, and other guys did not have a lot of time together. Our core has had two years together – Tyrese [Maxey], Tobias [Harris] – and Joel and Tobias have been together for a number of years, we get that. But to add a guy who has the ball as much as James does, especially with Joel, that’s only going to get better as more time is spent together.” -via NBA.com / August 10, 2022
The head of basketball ops from another club was similarly displeased. “Livid,” he said. “Livid. He and Kyrie (Irving) basically told Sean they were coming (as free agents in 2019), and Sean did pretty much everything they wanted after that. Signing DeAndre Jordan for four years? That’s something Kyrie and KD wanted. Getting James Harden? Then getting a guy who should be a perfect complement to them (Ben Simmons) when Harden wanted out? Sean did all that.” -via Heavy.com / August 9, 2022
