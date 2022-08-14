Kevin Durant holding out of training camp?

Brian Windhorst spent much of his Friday episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast talking about Durant’s situation. Windhorst said he felt the Nets won the recent showdown between Durant and team owner Joe Tsai. But Windy doesn’t necessarily think that means all is over between the sides. In fact, Windhorst says he now could see a world where Durant holds out of training camp. “A week ago, if you had asked me, ‘Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he is not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘eh, I can’t see it.’ Now I can see it. That is what we are headed towards,” Windhorst said.
Source: Larry Brown @ Larry Brown Sports
Source: Larry Brown @ Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire”
According to @Frank Isola, this is how Kevin Durant’s meeting with Joe Tsai should’ve went pic.twitter.com/YP5cUFEcGY – 8:49 PM
“Don’t ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire”
According to @Frank Isola, this is how Kevin Durant’s meeting with Joe Tsai should’ve went pic.twitter.com/YP5cUFEcGY – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:50 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…
Nets @ Knicks
Bucks @ 76ers
Warriors @ Celtics
Grizzlies @ Lakers
Mavs @ Nuggets
– This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD
– Finals rematch
– All the likely top MVP candidates
– Balkans – 2:45 PM
If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…
Nets @ Knicks
Bucks @ 76ers
Warriors @ Celtics
Grizzlies @ Lakers
Mavs @ Nuggets
– This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD
– Finals rematch
– All the likely top MVP candidates
– Balkans – 2:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Harden apparently ‘back on good terms,’ but does that change KD trade talks? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/dur… – 1:18 PM
Durant, Harden apparently ‘back on good terms,’ but does that change KD trade talks? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/dur… – 1:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn.
ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler this is not a good look for the superstar forward #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/aUq0l0mCvk – 1:00 PM
Kevin Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn.
ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler this is not a good look for the superstar forward #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/aUq0l0mCvk – 1:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:09 PM
ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:23 AM
Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:23 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Even with Kevin Durant doubling down on his trade request out of Brooklyn, the Bulls as a destination place remains a fairytale … and here’s another reason why …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:58 AM
Even with Kevin Durant doubling down on his trade request out of Brooklyn, the Bulls as a destination place remains a fairytale … and here’s another reason why …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:58 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant, James Harden reportedly back on good terms sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 5:19 AM
Kevin Durant, James Harden reportedly back on good terms sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 5:19 AM
More on this storyline
Some analysts speculated that the Nets would play hardball with Durant. Brooklyn’s calculation would have depended upon Durant’s love of basketball. The thinking was that KD loves playing too much to sit out a season in order to get his way. Now Windhorst says he thinks a scenario of Durant sitting out could be on the table. -via Larry Brown Sports / August 14, 2022
ClutchPoints: “From what I’m told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite [James] Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn.” @ramonashelburne on the Sixers’ reported interest in trading for Kevin Durant. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 13, 2022
If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded, the space to make a Westbrook trade probably opens a little wider with the costs getting cleared. Lakers sources insist they have options beyond the ones that have been reported (Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and others). Time should better reveal those once the bigger moves get made. -via Los Angeles Times / August 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.