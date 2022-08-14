Kevin Durant: My legacy has never been stronger

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
The KD ruined the league talk by going to the Warriors is always so funny to me especially when looking at ratings. The first year he went to the Warriors, the NBA finals had the most viewers since 1998 & the 2022 Finals had 3M less viewers than KD’s last season with GS. – 11:23 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He has no reason not to trust them”
@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on the rumors that Kevin Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum pic.twitter.com/ovG4Dh7reX – 10:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire”
According to @Frank Isola, this is how Kevin Durant’s meeting with Joe Tsai should’ve went pic.twitter.com/YP5cUFEcGY – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…
Nets @ Knicks
Bucks @ 76ers
Warriors @ Celtics
Grizzlies @ Lakers
Mavs @ Nuggets
– This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD
– Finals rematch
– All the likely top MVP candidates
– Balkans – 2:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Harden apparently ‘back on good terms,’ but does that change KD trade talks? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/dur… – 1:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn.
ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler this is not a good look for the superstar forward #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/aUq0l0mCvk – 1:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:23 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Even with Kevin Durant doubling down on his trade request out of Brooklyn, the Bulls as a destination place remains a fairytale … and here’s another reason why …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:58 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant, James Harden reportedly back on good terms sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 5:19 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Posted earlier at Heavy:
Like it or not, the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors are here to stay. Sources explain why.
Plus, how Brown is viewed around the league — and an NBA exec who believes the wing is “all-in on Boston” if @Celtics are all-in on him.
bit.ly/3JO3YYa – 6:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk more KD stuff (again!) and do another snake draft! Come have some Friday fun with us:
https://t.co/aXpMeeleDV pic.twitter.com/hVeSAYvpPJ – 4:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Want to know who’s REALLY weary of the Kevin Durant situation? I bet it’s the people who do the NBA schedule.
I’m sure they’d love to know how this is going to shake out, so they can set the marquee matchups for prime TV windows.
But odds are they won’t know before the release. – 4:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
My read on the Durant-Sixers rumors is that KD would be excited, could be most fulfilling title run of his career, etc. And PHI is (of course) motivated.
But the smoke now is much more about BK/KD’s camp leveraging Phi to get a team with a bigger package like BOS to offer more. – 12:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Would I trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant?
Would the Sixers’ best trade offer have a chance of winning the Durant sweepstakes?
On Durant, championship equity, the all-in pursuit of a championship and more:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 12:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– NBA retiring Bill Russell’s No. 6 leaguewide
– Kevin Durant’s faulty exit plan
– Top teams in each conference to make a leap
– Can the Lakers and Knicks bounce back?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:52 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Coaches and execs around the @NBA are “livid” about Kevin Durant’s tactics with the @Brooklyn Nets. But would they take him on their team?
@Steve Bulpett investigates.
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 8:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Kevin Durant too much of a moving target for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant in his 14 seasons:
— 27/7/4
— 50/38/88%
— 12x All-Star
— 10x All-NBA
— 2x NBA Champ
— 1x MVP
— 2x FMVP
A top ___ player of all-time. pic.twitter.com/6l8LRzdLl3 – 5:01 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Why Philadelphia is on the outside looking in on a possible Kevin Durant trade.
| NBA Today youtu.be/dgaQFRhPAdI via @YouTube – 4:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets star views 76ers as a ‘welcome landing spot,’ per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 4:20 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Having talent is not the same as recognizing talent, say @David Thorpe and @jshector (and it kind of seems like they’re talking about Kevin Durant when they say it). https://t.co/jYTOtM9PLQ pic.twitter.com/ZCwYe2BJcH – 3:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden and Kevin Durant are working out together in Barcelona #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ByoPACUSQb – 2:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Durant’s heartwarming “You are the real MVP” acceptance speech was eight years ago.
KD, at age 25 and playing for the underdog OKC Thunder, was one of the most popular and beloved players in the entire league.
Remarkable to see how his career has played out since then… pic.twitter.com/rBcIb6CGsz – 2:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Should the Celtics Stay Away From Kevin Durant? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘The pros and cons of trading for Kevin Durant, what to make of Scottie Barnes guarding James Harden ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5952435376 – 1:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pros & cons of Sixers trading for Durant, what to make of Barnes defendi… youtu.be/7ZW1uMzNqas via @YouTube – 1:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m in for the ill @TravisRodgers on @ESPNLosAngeles with @Allen Sliwa from 10am-1pm PT! We’re talking Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, Durant, Kyrie, traffic protocol, food, and more. Listen up! AK – 1:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Latest KD Rumors
📽️ Dan Klores joins the show
📰 HEADLINES!
📞 @TermineRadio joins the show
pandora.app.link/L45O0PEJdsb – 1:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Durant dialogue as it pertains to Philly is effectively “how good do you think Tyrese Maxey will be?”
It’s a question of your perceived ceiling for Maxey and how likely you think he is to reach it.
As outstanding as he was last season, no guarantee of another huge step. – 12:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Kevin Durant too much of a moving target for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On June 30, Kevin Durant formally asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. On July 1, league sources tell me that Durant was owed and received an eight-figure check from the Nets in the midst of trying to convince the team to find him a new home.
Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-me-and… – 12:18 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant: So I’m mj now? That’s not a bad comparison. Thank u -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / August 14, 2022
Some analysts speculated that the Nets would play hardball with Durant. Brooklyn’s calculation would have depended upon Durant’s love of basketball. The thinking was that KD loves playing too much to sit out a season in order to get his way. Now Windhorst says he thinks a scenario of Durant sitting out could be on the table. -via Larry Brown Sports / August 14, 2022
