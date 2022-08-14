Vasilije Micic cost too much for NBA teams?

Any team looking to acquire Micic would have to give Oklahoma City some draft compensation—preferably a first-rounder, though it’s possible the price could have been brought down. “I think that was where it was a little too much for teams,” one Western Conference executive said. “No one wanted to give up a pick plus everything else it would take. The guy can play, I think he’d be good in the NBA. But no one wanted to give up picks and money for him.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/why… – 7:31 PM
Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/why… – 7:31 PM
More on this storyline
First, there was Micic himself. To ditch Efes and head to the NBA, Micic wanted a few things—a salary in the $6-7 million per year range, a starting spot (or, at least, starter-type minutes), and a role with a contending team. That eliminated a chunk of NBA interest off the bat. -via Heavy.com / August 14, 2022
Serbia defeated Montenegro 82-73 in a game played without spectators. It was the first test for the Serbs with Nikola Jokic scoring 16 points, Vasilije Micic adding 13 and Nikola Milutinov 12 points. Nemanja Bjelica played but did not score. Marco Simonovic and Bojan Dubljevic scored 17 points for the losing side. -via EuroHoops.net / August 13, 2022
Aiming to provide a boost to Serbia in upcoming international fixtures, Vasilije Micic backpedaled to earlier in the offseason and developments regarding his NBA status. The Anadolu Efes star talked to the news outlet Sport Klub. “The deadline was on 20 July and I did not change teams,” he confirmed the time constraint on moving his talents to the NBA this summer, per Google Translate, “I stayed at Efes. But even before the deadline, I was at peace with any possible development. Everything is so good for me, I wouldn’t want to say something and possibly damage my relationship with the team.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.