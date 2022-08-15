Andre Iguodala on Kevin Durant: He should stay in Brooklyn

Andre Iguodala gave his perspective on Kevin Durant’s situation on the Point Forward podcast, naming the reasons why the two-time NBA champion Durant, who won both titles together with Iguodala on the Warriors, should stay in Brooklyn. “I think he should stay in Brooklyn, it’s such a big market, it’s good for the game and just figure out how to make it work like everybody grow up and make it work. That’s how I feel about the situation,” Iguodala shared his perspective.
Source: BasketNews
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
By popular request, here are some of the best remaining NBA FAs:
PG
D. Schroder
F. Jackson
DJ Augustin
I. Thomas
L. Williams
R. Rondo
SG
C. Sexton (R)
A. Bradley
SF
A. Iguodala
J. Nwora (R)
PF
M. Harrell
B. Griffin
C
D. Cousins
L. Aldridge
H. Whiteside
D. Howard
T. Thompson – 4:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and talk some KD news, then we get into the NBA Christmas Day schedule. And to wrap the show, we talk about the Detroit Pistons offseason! Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/jbDeDlCd0D0 – 4:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Iggy weighs in on KD 👀
(via @pointforward) pic.twitter.com/T2UodaVnLA – 3:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins this series?
Team International:
— Luka Doncic
— Andrew Wiggins
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Joel Embiid
— Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
— Steph Curry
— Kawhi Leonard
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”
Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:
Giannis
LeBron
KD
Mikal Bridges
Harrison Barnes
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:
20 — LeBron James
17 — James Harden
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”
Another reason why Durant should stay according to Iguodala is the length of the contract the 12-time NBA All-Star Durant is still on with the Nets. “This is a situation where it’s either, look, man just come out here and play or don’t play because you got 4 years, we got you for a while so it’s not like you’re on an expiring contract and then you can just take off a year and we just give up a year,” added Iguodala. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2022
But that last available guaranteed spot is being held for Andre Iguodala, who has yet to decide whether he will retire or return. As the calendar flips to August, the Warriors still aren’t rushing any decision. “I leave Andre alone,” Kerr said. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
Before his $500,000 fine for describing the NBA’s current luxury tax system as “incredibly penal” and “very unfair” on the Point Forward Podcast hosted by Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Warriors owner Joe Lacob made the argument directly to fellow team owners at the recent Board of Governors session during summer league in Las Vegas that tax penalties should be reduced when teams re-sign players they drafted, league sources say. Three of Golden State’s four highest-paid players (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) are Warriors draftees who have only played for one team. Because of the “repeater tax,” Golden State was charged $170 million in luxury tax alone last season and thus spent more than $340 million in salary and tax in winning the club’s fourth championship in eight seasons. Boston, beaten by the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals, spent nearly $140 million in salary and tax in 2021-22. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 22, 2022
During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022
I told the tipster that I simply couldn’t believe that. I was a loyal subscriber to the theory that Durant The Hooper loves playing basketball way too much to adopt such a stance. Now? More than a month later? Attaching the R-word to Durant still comes across as serious hyperbole, but it is certainly getting easier to envision him refusing to report to training camp when the Nets get back together in six weeks for Media Day (Sept. 26) and their first practices of the new season (Sept. 27). -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022
