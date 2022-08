Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't rule out playing for the Bulls in the future

“I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game. It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago,” Antetokounmpo said . “But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.” -via Clutch Points / August 15, 2022