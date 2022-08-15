Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't rule out playing for the Bulls in the future

Fox 32 Chicago Sports: Giannis on playing for the #Bulls someday tonight on The Sports Zone on Fox 32 Chicago. @fox32news @foxkickoff @LouCanellis @CassieCarlsonTV @Giannis_An34
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo says one day he could play for the Chicago Bulls👀
The Greek Freak would become a free agent in the summer of 2026:
basketnews.com/news-176468-gi…2:56 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:
Giannis
LeBron
KD
Mikal Bridges
Harrison Barnes
Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% last over the last 5 seasons (minimum 250 games):
73.2 — Chris Paul
69.8 — Steph Curry
68.5 — James Harden
68.3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/mRe6piiaeQ8:32 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: He is best player in the world and he’s still in year 18 sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm…10:55 AM

More on this storyline

“I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game. It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago,” Antetokounmpo said. “But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.” -via Clutch Points / August 15, 2022
For a limited time, “Rise” will stream on Hulu and ESPN+, marking the movie’s availability across all three services of The Disney Bundle. Starting August 18, Hulu and ESPN+ subscribers can watch the Disney+ Original based on the triumphant real-life story about the remarkable family that gave the world the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league – Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and former Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo, and their younger brother Alex. -via Disney Media & Entertainment / August 11, 2022

