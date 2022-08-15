Kevin Durant likelier to retire than play for the Nets again?

During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What is next in Kevin Durant trade saga? Test of wills at training camp. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/15/wha… – 12:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My Monday Musings offer the latest from the Durant Trade Watch … and the Nets’ ill-fated attempt to wrest control of the franchise they haven’t had for three seasons: marcstein.substack.com/p/durant-trade… – 12:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins this series?
Team International:
— Luka Doncic
— Andrew Wiggins
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Joel Embiid
— Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
— Steph Curry
— Kawhi Leonard
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL – 12:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”
Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade
@LegsESPN | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/y1yJoBRU32 – 11:36 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m taking two weeks of vacation starting tomorrow and I’m going to try my damndest not to do a single piece of work in that time. In other words, expect resolution on the Kevin Durant situation by noon tomorrow. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:
Giannis
LeBron
KD
Mikal Bridges
Harrison Barnes
Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:
20 — LeBron James
17 — James Harden
16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq – 6:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola and @Mitch Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hEQooAScOv – 4:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What is the latest on the Kevin Durant trade rumors?
@Kristian Winfield joins @Amin Elhassan & @Jason Jackson on NBA Insiders to discuss some of the possibilities for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4rezBP85Px – 4:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, ‘I #ruinedthegame?’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/kev… – 2:32 PM
I told the tipster that I simply couldn’t believe that. I was a loyal subscriber to the theory that Durant The Hooper loves playing basketball way too much to adopt such a stance. Now? More than a month later? Attaching the R-word to Durant still comes across as serious hyperbole, but it is certainly getting easier to envision him refusing to report to training camp when the Nets get back together in six weeks for Media Day (Sept. 26) and their first practices of the new season (Sept. 27). -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022
If Durant hasn’t been traded by then, there is a growing expectation in league circles that he will continue trying to cause as much of a ruckus behind the scenes to try to prod the Nets into lowering their asking price at last to facilitate a deal. If it wasn’t apparent by now, he really wants that trade to Phoenix or Miami or maybe even Boston or Philadelphia, no matter what it does to his reputation when he hasn’t played a single game yet under the four-year, $194 million contract extension signed in August 2021. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 15, 2022
Clutch Points: “Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn’t changed at all… Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets… We may be here at the end of August, we may be here in mid-September.” — @Brian Windhorst on KD trade talks pic.twitter.com/TImHYG9XPx -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 15, 2022
