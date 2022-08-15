Sam Merrill signed two-year, partially guaranteed deal with Kings

Sam Merrill signed a two-year, $3.71M contract with the Sacramento Kings. He’ll make $1.84M in 2022-23 and $2.00M in 2023-24. The first year of his contract is partially guaranteed for $150,000 while his second year is fully non-guaranteed.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sam Merrill signs two-year deal with Kings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings added more backcourt depth with the signing of free agent guard Sam Merrill, but how will he fit into their plans when training camp begins Sept. 27?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that the Kings have added guard Sam Merrill on a free agent deal. The roster now stands at 20, including the two two-way players. The 26-year-old shooting guard played 6 games for Memphis last season. – 5:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sam Merrill is a great shooter. He has experience in a championship level team, like the Milwaukee Bucks and he’s highly motivated. He shot 44.7% from deep in 2020-21 season at Bucks.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings have reached an agreement with free agent guard Sam Merrill, as reported by Chris Haynes. Merrill played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020-21 and Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22. – 5:19 PM
