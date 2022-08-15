Udonis Haslem non-committal about coming back for 20th season

Udonis Haslem discussed grants Monday at Nova Southeastern University. What he wouldn’t grant, however, was definitive insight on what comes next regarding his NBA career. “I don’t know,” Haslem said after completing a presentation on behalf of his foundation. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem tells The Miami Herald that he’s noncommittal about playing this season. miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat forward and captain Udonis Haslem still noncommittal on 20th season: ‘I go back and forth’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Haslem on why his thinking has changed a bit, Kyle Lowry and how he has remained connected to the Heat’s young players – 1:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem remains noncommittal regarding 20th season with Heat, “Thinking about it.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.” – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
Although the intent to return for a 20th season with the Miami Heat had appeared evident, based on the team’s approach with its roster this offseason, the veteran power forward continued to defer an announcement. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 15, 2022
While it seems Miami has no choice but to run it back with their current roster, as they don’t have the cap space to add another player assuming veteran Udonis Haslem returns, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney that the Heat will have a “Plan B” in place. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,” the exec said of the Charlotte Hornets’ 6-foot-7 All-Star forward. -via Heavy.com / August 4, 2022
“Charlotte’s in a tough position with the (Miles) Bridges thing, they have (Steve) Clifford coming in, they’re in a position to rest things a little bit around LaMelo Ball. Hayward has two years left,” the exec continued. “If you want to give up [Tyler] Herro before you pay him and you want to move [Duncan] Robinson, you would have to add a pick, but those two guys and Omer [Yurtseven], that might be enough to get Hayward if the Hornets decide to reconfigure. It’s a short-term move for Miami, but they need to make their move now. You can play him at the 3 and go big or go small at the 4. He’s a guy they’ve had interest in before.” -via Heavy.com / August 4, 2022
