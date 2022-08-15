Windhorst on the Kevin Durant trade front: Nothing has happened, Durant does not have leverage

Clutch Points: “Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn’t changed at all… Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets… We may be here at the end of August, we may be here in mid-September.” — @Brian Windhorst on KD trade talks pic.twitter.com/TImHYG9XPx
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m taking two weeks of vacation starting tomorrow and I’m going to try my damndest not to do a single piece of work in that time. In other words, expect resolution on the Kevin Durant situation by noon tomorrow. – 9:14 PM
I’m taking two weeks of vacation starting tomorrow and I’m going to try my damndest not to do a single piece of work in that time. In other words, expect resolution on the Kevin Durant situation by noon tomorrow. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:
Giannis
LeBron
KD
Mikal Bridges
Harrison Barnes
Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM
Forwards in the NBA last season to play 2,000 minutes, score 1,000 points, and maintain a 60+ TS%:
Giannis
LeBron
KD
Mikal Bridges
Harrison Barnes
Aaron Gordon – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:
20 — LeBron James
17 — James Harden
16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq – 6:35 PM
Most All-Star + All-NBA selections over the last 10 seasons:
20 — LeBron James
17 — James Harden
16 — Kevin Durant, Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/4TzTOjpYJq – 6:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola and @Mitch Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hEQooAScOv – 4:50 PM
“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola and @Mitch Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/hEQooAScOv – 4:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What is the latest on the Kevin Durant trade rumors?
@Kristian Winfield joins @Amin Elhassan & @Jason Jackson on NBA Insiders to discuss some of the possibilities for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4rezBP85Px – 4:00 PM
What is the latest on the Kevin Durant trade rumors?
@Kristian Winfield joins @Amin Elhassan & @Jason Jackson on NBA Insiders to discuss some of the possibilities for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4rezBP85Px – 4:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, ‘I #ruinedthegame?’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/kev… – 2:32 PM
Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, ‘I #ruinedthegame?’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/kev… – 2:32 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
The KD ruined the league talk by going to the Warriors is always so funny to me especially when looking at ratings. The first year he went to the Warriors, the NBA finals had the most viewers since 1998 & the 2022 Finals had 3M less viewers than KD’s last season with GS. – 11:23 AM
The KD ruined the league talk by going to the Warriors is always so funny to me especially when looking at ratings. The first year he went to the Warriors, the NBA finals had the most viewers since 1998 & the 2022 Finals had 3M less viewers than KD’s last season with GS. – 11:23 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He has no reason not to trust them”
@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on the rumors that Kevin Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum pic.twitter.com/ovG4Dh7reX – 10:52 AM
“He has no reason not to trust them”
@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on the rumors that Kevin Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum pic.twitter.com/ovG4Dh7reX – 10:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire”
According to @Frank Isola, this is how Kevin Durant’s meeting with Joe Tsai should’ve went pic.twitter.com/YP5cUFEcGY – 8:49 PM
“Don’t ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire”
According to @Frank Isola, this is how Kevin Durant’s meeting with Joe Tsai should’ve went pic.twitter.com/YP5cUFEcGY – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:50 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…
Nets @ Knicks
Bucks @ 76ers
Warriors @ Celtics
Grizzlies @ Lakers
Mavs @ Nuggets
– This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD
– Finals rematch
– All the likely top MVP candidates
– Balkans – 2:45 PM
If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…
Nets @ Knicks
Bucks @ 76ers
Warriors @ Celtics
Grizzlies @ Lakers
Mavs @ Nuggets
– This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD
– Finals rematch
– All the likely top MVP candidates
– Balkans – 2:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Harden apparently ‘back on good terms,’ but does that change KD trade talks? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/dur… – 1:18 PM
Durant, Harden apparently ‘back on good terms,’ but does that change KD trade talks? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/13/dur… – 1:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn.
ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler this is not a good look for the superstar forward #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/aUq0l0mCvk – 1:00 PM
Kevin Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn.
ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler this is not a good look for the superstar forward #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/aUq0l0mCvk – 1:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:09 PM
ASK IRA: Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:23 AM
Is there an actual desire by Kevin Durant to play for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:23 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Even with Kevin Durant doubling down on his trade request out of Brooklyn, the Bulls as a destination place remains a fairytale … and here’s another reason why …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:58 AM
Even with Kevin Durant doubling down on his trade request out of Brooklyn, the Bulls as a destination place remains a fairytale … and here’s another reason why …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:58 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant, James Harden reportedly back on good terms sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 5:19 AM
Kevin Durant, James Harden reportedly back on good terms sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 5:19 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Posted earlier at Heavy:
Like it or not, the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors are here to stay. Sources explain why.
Plus, how Brown is viewed around the league — and an NBA exec who believes the wing is “all-in on Boston” if @Celtics are all-in on him.
bit.ly/3JO3YYa – 6:53 PM
Posted earlier at Heavy:
Like it or not, the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors are here to stay. Sources explain why.
Plus, how Brown is viewed around the league — and an NBA exec who believes the wing is “all-in on Boston” if @Celtics are all-in on him.
bit.ly/3JO3YYa – 6:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk more KD stuff (again!) and do another snake draft! Come have some Friday fun with us:
https://t.co/aXpMeeleDV pic.twitter.com/hVeSAYvpPJ – 4:58 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk more KD stuff (again!) and do another snake draft! Come have some Friday fun with us:
https://t.co/aXpMeeleDV pic.twitter.com/hVeSAYvpPJ – 4:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Want to know who’s REALLY weary of the Kevin Durant situation? I bet it’s the people who do the NBA schedule.
I’m sure they’d love to know how this is going to shake out, so they can set the marquee matchups for prime TV windows.
But odds are they won’t know before the release. – 4:10 PM
Want to know who’s REALLY weary of the Kevin Durant situation? I bet it’s the people who do the NBA schedule.
I’m sure they’d love to know how this is going to shake out, so they can set the marquee matchups for prime TV windows.
But odds are they won’t know before the release. – 4:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
My read on the Durant-Sixers rumors is that KD would be excited, could be most fulfilling title run of his career, etc. And PHI is (of course) motivated.
But the smoke now is much more about BK/KD’s camp leveraging Phi to get a team with a bigger package like BOS to offer more. – 12:29 PM
My read on the Durant-Sixers rumors is that KD would be excited, could be most fulfilling title run of his career, etc. And PHI is (of course) motivated.
But the smoke now is much more about BK/KD’s camp leveraging Phi to get a team with a bigger package like BOS to offer more. – 12:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Would I trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant?
Would the Sixers’ best trade offer have a chance of winning the Durant sweepstakes?
On Durant, championship equity, the all-in pursuit of a championship and more:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 12:28 PM
Would I trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant?
Would the Sixers’ best trade offer have a chance of winning the Durant sweepstakes?
On Durant, championship equity, the all-in pursuit of a championship and more:
dailysix.com/making-sense-o… – 12:28 PM
More on this storyline
On Sunday, Durant sent a tweet hinting that he’s going to delete his account on the platform amid the talks that it is ruining his legacy. However, he has since deleted the post. What’s interesting is Kevin Durant sent it out after people kept criticizing him for being the culprit in the current state of the player empowerment era in the NBA. A lot of players seem to be abusing that power to get out of situations they don’t like despite signing their contracts and teams paying them tons of money. -via Clutch Points / August 15, 2022
Kevin Durant: So I’m mj now? That’s not a bad comparison. Thank u -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / August 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.