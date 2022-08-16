First meeting between Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray to take place on Oct. 21





Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on Oct. 21, which will highlight the first meeting between star guard Dejounte Murray and the No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:30 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at 3ET, we've got @tatefrazier on @getcallin, talking his early insights into Paolo Banchero going No. 1, and why the NBA has become more soap opera than other leagues:
Hoop Central: Paolo’s IG story. ‘Lol unfollowed me on the gram n everything it must be personal huh? That’s fine jus make sure y guard up next time n stop sending doubles family. -via Twitter / August 8, 2022
“You Tried To Flex That #1 Pick Shit On Me When I Been Rooting For You When You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing… You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real Shit Boy And YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!” “ Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is REAL And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!” -via Instagram / August 8, 2022

