Julius Erving: Kawhi Leonard is my favorite player

“I’ll tell you what, it’s kind of like a mutual admiration,” Erving said. “I really admire him, I haven’t sat down or had dinner with him or lunch or anything like that. We connected All-Star weekend during the top 75 [celebration]. It’s always just a cordiality there because he’s a favorite guy that I like to watch in the NBA. So I’ve gone on record and saying that, I don’t know if he’s heard about it or not.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 16, 2022