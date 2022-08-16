Knicks, Jazz re-engage in Donovan Mitchell trade talks

After several weeks of no conversations, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania, Tony Jones, Shams Charania and Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
After several weeks of no conversation, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have recently re-engaged in trade talks centered around star guard Donovan Mitchell, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania
theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0… – 2:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Donovan Mitchell & the Knicks back in the news, here are some of the recent stories I’ve written about the topic:
• Why New York has the pieces: https://t.co/s93y6fSHoL
• The Knicks & Jazz, perfect trade partners & imperfect negotiation partners: https://t.co/ApI67zrlum pic.twitter.com/ctuqyjy2C6 – 2:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tony Jones.
Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0… – 2:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers per game in 2022:
4.5 — Steph Curry
3.7 — Fred VanVleet
3.5 — Donovan Mitchell
Predict the top 3 for next season. pic.twitter.com/UonJOV49wk – 1:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell, according to sources. There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are also among the teams pursuing Mitchell, those sources said. -via The Athletic / August 16, 2022
Throughout trade talks, the Knicks have made their interest in Mitchell abundantly clear, one source with knowledge of the situation said. The Knicks and Jazz seriously discussed a Mitchell trade during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League in mid-July, but talks stalled out and led to nearly a month of inactivity between the sides. Now, with training camp just over one month away, the sides have re-ignited talks. Hurdles toward a deal remain. -via The Athletic / August 16, 2022
If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded, the space to make a Westbrook trade probably opens a little wider with the costs getting cleared. Lakers sources insist they have options beyond the ones that have been reported (Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and others). Time should better reveal those once the bigger moves get made. -via Los Angeles Times / August 12, 2022
