Luka Doncic plans to win gold in EuroBasket

“Who’s talking about what kind of pressure?” Doncic joked when asked about the Slovenia national team’s goal and explain that he is aiming for the top again: “We are going to Germany to win gold. In every competition where we compete, the goal must always be the first place. We will do everything for it, but we will see if we make it. In 2017, no one took us seriously when we announced our attack on the gold medal, today is different. It’s nice when you see that everyone will make an extra effort against us to win”.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic: “We are going to Germany to win gold”
The Slovenian superstar is ready to defend his #Eurobasket title
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 6:53 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Goran Dragic recalled the first summer of Luka Doncic with the national team
The Slovenian NT veteran compared today’s Doncic and the one from 2017 👇
basketnews.com/news-176523-go… – 10:09 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players to record 30/15/15 or better in a game:
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
Who is most likely to join this list? pic.twitter.com/uKY2ZhDida – 5:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins this series?
Team International:
— Luka Doncic
— Andrew Wiggins
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Joel Embiid
— Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
— Steph Curry
— Kawhi Leonard
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL – 12:22 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Next stop for Luka: Making “soccer” a trend in the US
pic.twitter.com/1oNpaZm9oc – 12:08 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Unbreakable friendship between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic 🥰
📽️ @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pC99eLHDy5 – 11:00 AM
Unbreakable friendship between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic 🥰
📽️ @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pC99eLHDy5 – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: After blowout Game 7 loss in West semifinals, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 19, per sources. Luka Doncic and his new backcourt starter, Spencer Dinwiddie, vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 15, 2022
Marc Stein: The first draft of next season’s NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron James at Luka Doncic on Christmas Day, league sources tell me. Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 12, 2022
Luka Doncic was ready to go but with him resting in the closing minutes, Goran Dragic had to be Batman again. The captain of the Slovenian national team made a big three that decided the 104-103 overtime win over Turkey in Istanbul. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022
