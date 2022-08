Nets want teams' second-best player in Kevin Durant trade offers

This is some next-level boldness from Durant, to say the least. And while he made it clear (via Twitter) on Monday that speculation about his possible retirement is off-base, the ironic question now becomes: If a trade doesn’t materialize before Nets camp begins in late September, is Durant willing to go full Jimmy Butler if he doesn’t get what he wants? Or, perhaps, will he go the route of his Nets teammate Simmons and not report to camp (as Simmons did in Philadelphia last season)? Most folks around the league with whom I spoke seem to believe the answer is no, but we shall see . -via The Athletic / August 16, 2022