Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons swears he's ready to go

Sam Amick @sam_amick
What have we learned about star player trade demands in the past? From the Melo-drama to Chris Paul in New Orleans, the Dwight-mare, Harden, Ben Simmons and more – all the way to Kevin Durant. A deeper look at 10 examples with takeaways, at @TheAthletic
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers moving on #NBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons, 76ers reach settlement over last season Wages
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Ben Simmons is getting some money back:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Ben Simmons and the 76ers reaching agreement on a settlement: es.pn/3JUsJ51 – 7:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
“This is the last Ben Simmons story I’m writing,” he says to himself seemingly once a month
phillyvoice.com/nba-news-sixer… – 6:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reports: Sixers and Ben Simmons reached a settlement on his grievance, source confirms. Confidential resolution between the sides. – 6:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld him as a result of his failure to play games in the 2021-2022 season. Story soon. – 6:02 PM
When it comes to Simmons, his unique skill set is incredibly enticing, but his best ability will be availability. Fortunately, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that won’t be a problem for Simmons in 2022-23: “You and Kyrie and Ben Simmons — who, by the way, news flash here. I ran into Ben Simmons. He and I had a nice conversation … I support the brother. I had a problem with him not playing. That’s the past. He’s ready to go. He swears he’s ready to go.” -via For The Win / August 16, 2022
Beginning with Simmons’ first paycheck on Nov. 15, Philadelphia began to take back the per-game salary of $360,000 for each game Simmons missed in the season. Because Simmons received a $16.5 million advance of his $33 million salary in the offseason, there wasn’t enough money in each paycheck to cover the per-game deductions. The back injury first affected Simmons during the spring of the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season. He also reported discomfort in his back upon reporting to Sixers training camp in October. The injury was assessed and treated by Philadelphia’s team doctors, and he was cleared to resume basketball activities shortly thereafter. That period was the only time Philadelphia did not find Simmons in breach of his contract last season, sources said. -via ESPN / August 15, 2022
