Victor Wembanyama modeling his game after Antetokounmpo, Durant

“His [Joel Embiid’s] request for naturalization has been accepted,” said Diaw. “We know that he’s still waiting for the French passport. When he obtains it, then he can start the process and apply for a FIBA license for the national team,” continued Diaw. “He would’ve liked to play this summer if he hadn’t been injured. But he underwent hand surgery and didn’t return to basketball,” Diaw revealed. “It would’ve been too close, for him and Victor Wembanyama,” Diaw added. -via BasketNews / July 30, 2022