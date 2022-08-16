Victor Wembanyama modeling his game after Antetokounmpo, Durant

Victor Wembanyama modeling his game after Antetokounmpo, Durant

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hugo Besson, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and later acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks, has agreed to a deal with Metropolitans 92 in France.
Besson will play with likely #1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama with Metropolitans 92. – 8:26 PM

Wembanyama went on to also mention that he wants to exemplify center and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert when it comes to dominance on the defensive side of the ball. -via ahnfiredigital.com / August 16, 2022
Huge Besson returns to France after signing with Metropolitans 92, where he will play next season alongside Victor Wembanyama and coach Vincent Collet. The 58th pick of the NBA draft, whose rights belong to the Bucks, will have the chance to play on his home soil after a season in New Zealand and improve his game. -via EuroHoops.net / August 14, 2022
“His [Joel Embiid’s] request for naturalization has been accepted,” said Diaw. “We know that he’s still waiting for the French passport. When he obtains it, then he can start the process and apply for a FIBA license for the national team,” continued Diaw. “He would’ve liked to play this summer if he hadn’t been injured. But he underwent hand surgery and didn’t return to basketball,” Diaw revealed. “It would’ve been too close, for him and Victor Wembanyama,” Diaw added. -via BasketNews / July 30, 2022

 

