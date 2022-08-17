Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's jersey on March 7

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers to retire Pau Gasol jersey on March 7
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-to-r… – 4:39 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Highest-paid Lakers ever
Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108
LeBron James: $295,099,479 (including last deal)
Anthony Davis: $215,303,305 (same)
Shaquille O’Neal: $144,749,716
Pau Gasol: $120,116,000 – 4:32 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kobe Bryant: “When Pau retires, he will have his number in the rafters next to mine. The reality is I don’t win those championships without Pau. The city of L.A. doesn’t have those two championships without Pau Gasol. We know that. Everyone knows that.” pic.twitter.com/KG9hk9wIgg – 3:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Lakers 2022-2023 schedule highlights:
10/18: Season opener at Golden State
10/20: Home opener vs. Clippers
11/13: First game vs. Brooklyn
12/13: First game vs. Boston
12/25: Christmas Day at Dallas
3/7: Pau Gasol jersey retirement
4/9: Regular season finale vs. Utah pic.twitter.com/WXCQ4yT7KV – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pau Gasol as a Laker:
18/10
52.2 FG%
3x All-NBA
3x All-Star
2x Champion pic.twitter.com/0KVvSmmvn5 – 3:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say they will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 on March 7.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Michael Stockton officially joins Pau-Orthez sportando.basketball/en/michael-sto… – 9:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
When Pau Gasol faced Marc Gasol in a battle of NBA & EuroLeague 👀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5aGONv4kmo – 8:09 AM
More on this storyline
A few days after Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell celebrated their third wedding anniversary, the couple announced that in the coming months the family will increase. They will become parents for the second time this fall and have made it known through social media where they also reveal the sex of the new member of the family. -via AS / August 2, 2022
Pau Gasol: One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. -via Twitter @paugasol / July 31, 2022
The Overtime Elite Board welcomes Pau Gasol. Gasol, 42, confirmed the news of him joining the OTE Board on Friday. “Excited to announce that I have joined the Overtime Elite Board!” he wrote in a post shared on Twitter, “I look forward to working with the team and to helping grow this great league in the US and internationally.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 22, 2022
