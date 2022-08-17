Luka Doncic wins the battle of superstars against Nikola Jokic in Eurobasket preparation game

Slovenia got the 97-92 overtime win after a preparation game that will be remembered as the duel of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. The star of the hosts scored 34 points and dished nine assists, while the Joker responded with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. However, both couldn’t win the game in regulation.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I analyzed the Mavs’ new schedule and made some very important predictions, such as when Luka Doncic is gonna talk the most trash: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for a BIG edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
✅ Jokic, Serbia fall to Luka, Slovenia
✅ NBA schedule notes
youtube.com/watch?v=UsZW8p… – 5:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic finishes with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists vs. Slovenia, but this summed up how Serbia’s 4th quarter went. pic.twitter.com/70atQw5qed – 4:57 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic’s showdown ends with Slovenia’s victory over Serbia after breathtaking over time 😯
One of the craziest friendly games so far? pic.twitter.com/jYqYuFypP7 – 4:52 PM
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic’s showdown ends with Slovenia’s victory over Serbia after breathtaking over time 😯
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022-23 NBA schedule release, key dates: Warriors-Lakers on opening night; LeBron, Luka meet on Christmas Day
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 4:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Slovenia wins 97-92. Luka 34-6-9 (Only 3 TO). Two monster rebounds in OT. inc one off a missed Slovenia FT that sealed the game. As well as a spectacular drive and kick to Vlatko Cancar to give them the lead for good. 11-20 FG 3-9 3pt 9-14 FT – 4:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Slovenia knocks off Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, 97-92, in OT. Joker capped his day with a friendly chat with an official. pic.twitter.com/nTyZPYiHXP – 4:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Hell of a game at Stozice Arena
Slovenia beat 97-92 Serbia in overtime!
Luka Doncic was sensational: 34 pts, 11-20 FG, 6 rebs, 9 asts, 1 blk
Nikola Jokic left it all on the floor: 26 pts, 12 rebs, 7-14 FG, 6 asts, 2 stls. – 4:39 PM
Hell of a game at Stozice Arena
Slovenia beat 97-92 Serbia in overtime!
Luka Doncic was sensational: 34 pts, 11-20 FG, 6 rebs, 9 asts, 1 blk
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
OT for Slovenia-Serbia at 86. Luka misses a step back 3 at horn after he passed up an earlier, easier attempt. He did make 2 FTs w/ :39 left to give them a 1 pt lead. Jokic off Off reb, split FTs w/:20 left to tie the game Luka 34-2-7. Jokic 23-12-6. – 4:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Key stretch from Nikola Jokic just now late in the 4th: Takes Mike Tobey 1-on-1, then picks up the steal and eventually the assist. Serbia-Slovenia going to OT. pic.twitter.com/BsQO3h4lbQ – 4:26 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
I love this new addition of “rivals week” to the NBA schedule. (Jan. 24-28)
Celtics v Heat
Clippers v Lakers
Nets v Harden & 76ers
Grizz v Warriors
Ball brothers face off
Suns v Mavs
Wolves v Grizz
Raptors v Warriors
MVP Jokic v Runner-up Embiid
Knicks v Nets
I love this new addition of “rivals week” to the NBA schedule. (Jan. 24-28)
Celtics v Heat
Clippers v Lakers
Nets v Harden & 76ers
Grizz v Warriors
Ball brothers face off
Suns v Mavs
Wolves v Grizz
Raptors v Warriors
MVP Jokic v Runner-up Embiid
Knicks v Nets
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s 1st half vs. Slovenia: 12 points (4-8 FG’s), 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Three of his buckets: pic.twitter.com/Os84bRO6rY – 3:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮Slovenia lead against 🇷🇸Serbia at half-time: 45-42 💨
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic:
12 PTS (4/8 FG)
7 REB
3 AST
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic:
15 PTS (4/7 FG)
3 AST
2 REB – 3:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
End of the half. Serbia puts two on Luka as he tried to bring it up for the last shot of the half. Doesn’t force it. finds Prepelic for a deep NBA 3ptr. Slovenia 45-42 at half – 3:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s first 6 games are against West contenders: Wolves twice, Clippers twice, Nuggets & Mavs.
Chet Holmgren’s matchups in the first 3 games: Gobert, KAT, Jokic, Gobert, KAT.
Thunder fans will see right away how improved OKC is and how Chet looks against the best of the best. – 3:18 PM
OKC’s first 6 games are against West contenders: Wolves twice, Clippers twice, Nuggets & Mavs.
Chet Holmgren’s matchups in the first 3 games: Gobert, KAT, Jokic, Gobert, KAT.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
May not be able to see Nuggets game locally without much hassle, but with Jokic having back-to-back MVPs, looks like Denver is finally garnishing some national attention.
Denver will be on:
ABC — 1 Time
TNT – 7 Times
ESPN — 8 Times
NBA TV — 12 Times – 3:18 PM
May not be able to see Nuggets game locally without much hassle, but with Jokic having back-to-back MVPs, looks like Denver is finally garnishing some national attention.
Denver will be on:
ABC — 1 Time
TNT – 7 Times
ESPN — 8 Times
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Two GOAT’s in one picture: Luka Doncic shows respect to Novak Djovokic 🤝
Greatness recognizes greatness 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QIEhERvkOS – 3:13 PM
Two GOAT’s in one picture: Luka Doncic shows respect to Novak Djovokic 🤝
Michael Singer @msinger
S/o all my fellow sleuths who’ve found out how to watch Serbia/Slovenia. That’s Joker on the line. pic.twitter.com/okUskhVsDu – 2:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
So excited seeing Jokic back on the court.
Serbia-Slovenia is intense so far.
Luka looks the exact same size btw. – 2:42 PM
So excited seeing Jokic back on the court.
Serbia-Slovenia is intense so far.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Luka is putting on a show here. He’s built for FIBA competition. – 2:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Early takeaway from Serbia-Slovenia: Nikola Jokic has a mismatch vs. Mike Tobey. – 2:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic with a nice up and under move to score the first bucket of the game. – 2:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG+APG last season:
38.1 — Trae
37.2 — Luka
36.5 — LeBron
@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/dXn0HNeU1x – 2:04 PM
Most PPG+APG last season:
38.1 — Trae
37.2 — Luka
36.5 — LeBron
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Coming up – Giannis-Luka-Jokic playing BASKETBALL almost at the same time
Slovenia vs Serbia in Ljubljana, Greece vs Poland in Athens pic.twitter.com/ebIM4bzrSy – 1:43 PM
Coming up – Giannis-Luka-Jokic playing BASKETBALL almost at the same time
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka-led Slovenia hosts Jokic-led Serbia today at 2:15 PM ET in another warmup game for the upcoming EuroBasket. Here’s hoping a SAFE and reliable feed emerges for US viewers to rival the incredible Turkish broadcast on YouTube for the recent friendly that went to OT in Istanbul. – 11:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nuggets Big 3 in 2021:
Jokic —
26/11/8
57/39/87%
MPJ —
19/7
54/45/79%
Jamal —
21/4/5
48/41/87%
A top ___ trio going into this season. pic.twitter.com/EIjXutSKkZ – 11:11 AM
Nuggets Big 3 in 2021:
Jokic —
26/11/8
57/39/87%
MPJ —
19/7
54/45/79%
Jamal —
21/4/5
48/41/87%
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Our Mavs player profiles continue with Luka Doncic and the theme songs for his season.
mavs.com/luka-profile/ – 10:57 AM
Our Mavs player profiles continue with Luka Doncic and the theme songs for his season.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Kalinic: “Nikola [Jokic] being here automatically means he wants to play and compete” #EuroBasket2022 #FIBA
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 10:46 AM
Nikola Kalinic: “Nikola [Jokic] being here automatically means he wants to play and compete” #EuroBasket2022 #FIBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG+RPG last season:
42.3 — Embiid
41.5 — Giannis
40.9 — Jokic
@215muse pic.twitter.com/W5c1Ug76uz – 10:05 AM
Most PPG+RPG last season:
42.3 — Embiid
41.5 — Giannis
40.9 — Jokic
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 42 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in a loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record a 40-point game in his postseason debut. pic.twitter.com/xxuDFppR4y – 10:01 AM
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 42 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in a loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic: We are going to Eurobasket 2022 to win gold medal sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 9:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic has nothing on his mind except the gold medal and repeat of EuroBasket 2017 success 👀 pic.twitter.com/17oZN2IgYF – 8:51 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić play basketball against each other in 10 hours. – 2:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic talked to the media ahead of the long-awaited friendly game against Serbia.
The Slovenian wunderkind says he is ready to accept the Batman role and has the only goal on his mind at FIBA EuroBasket 2022👇
basketnews.com/news-176561-lu… – 1:22 AM
Luka Doncic talked to the media ahead of the long-awaited friendly game against Serbia.
The Slovenian wunderkind says he is ready to accept the Batman role and has the only goal on his mind at FIBA EuroBasket 2022👇
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic: “We are going to Germany to win gold”
The Slovenian superstar is ready to defend his #Eurobasket title
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 6:53 PM
Luka Doncic: “We are going to Germany to win gold”
The Slovenian superstar is ready to defend his #Eurobasket title
More on this storyline
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Eurobasket champion with Slovenia Anthony Randolph attended the game, while the Slovenian federation honored former players Bostjan Nachbar and Erazem Lorbek. -via EuroHoops.net / August 17, 2022
FIBA: Luka Doncic against Nikola Jokic and Serbia 34 PTS 9 AST 6 REB 11/20 FG Slovenia win in OT! -via Twitter / August 17, 2022
Ben Golliver: New this year: “NBA Rivals Week” 11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28: – Celtics/Heat – Clippers/Lakers – Nets/76ers – Grizzlies/Warriors – Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball – Suns/Mavericks – Timberwolves/Grizzlies – Raptors/Warriors – Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid – Knicks/Nets – Lakers/Celtics -via Twitter @BenGolliver / August 17, 2022
“Who’s talking about what kind of pressure?” Doncic joked when asked about the Slovenia national team’s goal and explain that he is aiming for the top again: “We are going to Germany to win gold. In every competition where we compete, the goal must always be the first place. We will do everything for it, but we will see if we make it. In 2017, no one took us seriously when we announced our attack on the gold medal, today is different. It’s nice when you see that everyone will make an extra effort against us to win”. -via EuroHoops.net / August 16, 2022
