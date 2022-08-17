Utah doesn't want Julius Randle?

Tommy Beer: Stephen A Smith on SiriumXM w/ @Rick Kamla this afternoon when asked about potential Mitchell deal: “Utah didn’t want Julius Randle, from what I’m told. They don’t want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least 6 1st-round picks.” pic.twitter.com/9Nn7DuwlZe
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle as a Knick:
— 21/10/5
— MIP
— All-NBA
— All-Star
Led the Knicks in PTS, AST, REB and STL. pic.twitter.com/v6x3DAGH8W – 8:06 PM
Brunson, Randle and Toppin made a cameo appearance Monday night in the Nike Pro City playoffs — a premier indoor basketball league based in the Big Apple — and gave hopeful Knicks fans a glimpse into what the future may hold. Minutes after the first whistle had blown, the trio turned in their first of many highlight-reel plays of the night. While running the point on a fast break, Brunson dished the ball behind the back to Randle, who stood unguarded several feet behind the three-point line. Though his shot bounced harmlessly off the back of the rim, it was corralled by a high-flying Toppin, who slammed the ball down with authority and sent the crowd into fervent uproar. -via New York Post / August 9, 2022
The Knicks’ starters ended up on the losing end of the final 110-97 score, though played well throughout the contest. Toppin led the pack with 25 points, followed closely by Brunson with 24 and Randle with 18. Following the game, Nike Pro City director Bernard Bowen commended the Knicks trio for the great performance. “It’s a playoff atmosphere, New York City bragging rights on the line. Guys want to come out and leave it all on the floor, put on a good show for the city,” Bowen said. “You have a lot of kids [here] who can’t afford the opportunity to go to a Knicks game, so for those guys to come and play in that atmosphere where it’s free for the kids, it’s a blessing.” -via New York Post / August 9, 2022
Marc Stein on the Knicks: They can’t have four guys making 100 million realistically if you want any flexibility to improve the team beyond that. So that has led other teams to the believe that the Knicks would look into trading Julius Randle, and I’ve also been led to believe that Julius Randle is right on that line. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022
