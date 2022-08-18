Andrew Wiggins wants All-Defensive honors this coming season

Other than helping the Golden State Warriors for a championship repeat, Andrew Wiggins will approach the 2022-2023 season aiming on a one, specific goal. And that is to be named in the All-NBA Defensive Team Selections. “One thing I’m really gonna strive for this upcoming season is being on the [All-]Defensive Team,” Wiggins said on the Vince Carter show. “That’s a big goal of mine, and hopefully I opened some eyes in the playoffs and I can be on the radar. I ain’t get not one vote this year! I took it personal in the playoffs!”
Source: TalkBasket
More on this storyline
Wiggins recently revealed that not receiving any All-Defensive votes last season led him to take it personally in the playoffs. “I didn’t get not one vote this year,” he said. “So, I was like, I took it personal in the playoffs. I was like, ‘This is my chance to really showcase what I can do. Put my name on the radar.’” -via ahnfiredigital.com / August 17, 2022
Cuban then pointed his finger at Andrew Wiggins as the player he thought was the key to the Mavs’ downfall: “It was just guys who knew their roles,” Cuban said. “Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay and from Steph and from Draymond. We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.” -via Clutch Points / August 17, 2022
“It was just guys who knew their roles,” Cuban said. “Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay and from Steph and from Draymond. We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.” -via Clutch Points / August 16, 2022
