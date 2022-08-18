Jamal Murray coming back during the preseason?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Denver Nuggets have the easiest schedule in the NBA next season but will travel the most total miles.
Breaking down the Nuggets schedule, including the home returns for both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on Saturday, October 21st.
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 3:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray will return to the court after 18 months on Oct. 19th at Utah in the #Nuggets season opener. Denver then heads to Golden State before he’ll return home to debut in front of the home crowd on Oct. 22 vs. OKC. – 3:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s a bummer that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr will make their return on the road in Salt Lake City but that just means the DNVR bar will be THE place to be for opening night. Can’t wait. – 3:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Steph Curry-Draymond Green level chemistry from Jamal Murray and Nuggets assistant video coordinator Connor Griffin, who’s on Murray’s Australia trip. pic.twitter.com/9YT0jM9e67 – 1:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I don’t know who the #Nuggets face in their opener, and I haven’t tried to find out. But in my (ignorant, know-nothing) opinion, it’d be shortsighted if they were to open on the road. Think fans deserve to get the first glimpse of Jamal Murray at Ball Arena. – 11:44 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Here’s Jamal Murray playing pick up in Australia (from his IG) for your viewing pleasure this morning. pic.twitter.com/uIWKHXOo6j – 9:55 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Yes, Jamal Murray looks good in this extended run. Doesn’t look like there’s any hesitancy, on offense any way. But, to me, the best part of this video is :12 seconds into it. “Look, I’m not playing nine randos. This guy can dunk!” pic.twitter.com/NOv2xjrVWr -via Twitter @msinger / August 17, 2022
In collaboration with Fanatics, the NBA today announced a multi-year partnership to open the first brick-and-mortar NBA Stores in Australia, with the first location in the Emporium in Melbourne opening in August, with a second flagship store to open in Sydney later this year. -via Sporting News / August 4, 2022
