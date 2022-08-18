Jazz have offers for Donovan Mitchell from teams outside New York that they like 'an awful lot'

Jazz have offers for Donovan Mitchell from teams outside New York that they like 'an awful lot'

Main Rumors

Jazz have offers for Donovan Mitchell from teams outside New York that they like 'an awful lot'

August 18, 2022- by

By |

New York Basketball: “I was told by a source that the Jazz actually have a couple of offers, that I was told are from other teams outside of NY that they like an awful lot…“ — Utah sports radio host Spence Checketts to Jazz reporter Andy Larsen about Donovan Mitchell.
Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Rucker Tonight ‼️‼️‼️ – 5:08 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass SBC Practicum: Mock Utah Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks featuring @TheWatchers7 sportsbusinessclassroom.com/sbc-practicum-…3:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell highlights from yesterday’s game in the Miami Pro League via @playmaker. He teamed up with Bam Adebayo and they’ll likely play tomorrow in the championship game. You can watch on https://t.co/M4Nzgigpiw pic.twitter.com/dmPNB6tVAP11:40 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Give up four first round picks and RJ Barrett for Donovan Mitchell, I would do that”
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 where the #Knicks & #Jazz trade talks regarding Donovan Mitchell stand right now. pic.twitter.com/HuVHEGLIOb10:00 AM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Inspire A Generation 🕷🖤💯 pic.twitter.com/PQZtJXmG8E9:56 AM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Breath of fresh air‼️ – 9:18 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Here is video of Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo teaming up at the Miami Pro League tonight pic.twitter.com/qlcPdVOlfT11:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
“Let’s go Heat” and “Miami” chants with Donovan Mitchell at the line pic.twitter.com/Eg9K1HlhF09:45 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
How about we do a live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ to discuss schedule release and latest talk about Donovan Mitchell. Between 3:30 and 4:00 mtn time. – 4:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: KD responds to a trade report, latest on the Knicks, Jazz talks on Donovan Mitchell, more. @SInow Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e24:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have four nationally televised games. Three are on NBATV. The fourth is a home game against the New York Knicks on TNT. Clearly the league expects Donovan Mitchell to be wearing blue and orange that night – 3:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Knicks visit Utah and Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 pm. They are, of course, trying pry Mitchell away from the #Jazz, so it could be his return to Salt Lake if they do. – 3:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Colin Sexton are among those who are expected to play tonight at Miami Pro League.
Livestreaming coverage of the games will start tonight at 6:30 on caffeine.tv/Playmaker/prof…. – 2:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Colin Sexton among those scheduled to play tonight at Miami Pro League per Caffeine.tv, which is scheduled to live stream. – 2:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hear what Jerry Ferrara would pitch to Donovan Mitchell to get him to join the New York Knicks.
@jerryferrara | @Donovan Mitchell | @talkhoops | @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/4yWZkFEm4x2:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Two years ago today, Donovan Mitchell went off in the Bubble playoffs:
57 PTS (!!)
9 REB
7 AST
58/40/100% (!)
He averaged 36/5/5 against the Nuggets in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/M1hNICX5D012:02 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Utah Jazz‘s Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points in a loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round series.
It’s the third-highest scoring game in NBA postseason history, trailing only Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61). pic.twitter.com/yhth9ThcHJ9:01 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
With Shams re-affirming his report that Charlotte are interested in Donovan Mitchell, make sure you don’t miss our podcast looking at every angle of a potential trade
si.com/nba/hornets/ne…8:16 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On NBA is live w/@John Karalis!
🏀 The Knicks and Jazz just need to get this Donovan Mitchell trade done already
🏀 Real or Fake: Kevin Durant has hurt his legacy with his trade request
🏀 No NBA games on Election Day
https://t.co/w8wg6IA48K pic.twitter.com/h8YUkIAohQ11:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks, #Jazz reignite Donovan Mitchell trade talks with two other suitors emerging #nba nypost.com/2022/08/16/kni… via @nypostsports3:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks, Jazz reportedly talking Donovan Mitchell trade again nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/16/kni…3:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m willing the Donovan Mitchell trade into existence so that we don’t have any more schedule leaks. – 2:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
After several weeks of no conversation, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have recently re-engaged in trade talks centered around star guard Donovan Mitchell, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania
theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0…2:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Donovan Mitchell & the Knicks back in the news, here are some of the recent stories I’ve written about the topic:
• Why New York has the pieces: https://t.co/s93y6fSHoL
• The Knicks & Jazz, perfect trade partners & imperfect negotiation partners: https://t.co/ApI67zrlum pic.twitter.com/ctuqyjy2C62:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tony Jones.
Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0…2:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Donovan Mitchell (1:58)
🔘 Steve Nash = GONE? (17:55)
🔘 Pistons starting 5 (24:36)
🔘 NBA expansion (31:21)
🔘 Lefty mania (33:52)
🎧 https://t.co/7HF93ec98l
🍎 https://t.co/ZxemizRaXd
✳️ https://t.co/GMPdU0qyjX
📺 https://t.co/CkfKTHjTrZ
FULL RECAP⬇️ pic.twitter.com/48V0uExoc86:30 PM

More on this storyline

Tommy Beer: Stephen A Smith on SiriumXM w/ @Rick Kamla this afternoon when asked about potential Mitchell deal: “Utah didn’t want Julius Randle, from what I’m told. They don’t want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least 6 1st-round picks.” pic.twitter.com/9Nn7DuwlZe -via Twitter @TommyBeer / August 17, 2022
Tommy Beer: Donovan Mitchell is back in NYC this week. He’ll be attending the Rucker Park Streetball Championship game tomorrow night in Harlem. Game tips off at 7:30pm ET. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / August 17, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home