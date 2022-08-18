Lakers officially announce LeBron James extension

Marc Stein: LeBron James has officially signed his two-year, $97.1 million contract extension. pic.twitter.com/MHtidPyWcb
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Adrian Wojnarowski: For LeBron James, he looked at the free agency landsacpe next summer, who might have cap space, and there was nothing that interested him enough, I’m told, to keep that option open and go into the season on an expiring contract -via YouTube / August 18, 2022
Those around the team were confident that James signing an extension was likely, considering how much he’s enjoyed playing for the Lakers and living in Los Angeles. The primary complication in James’ decision was that he has been privately adamant that the Lakers still need to improve the current roster and trade for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources have told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / August 18, 2022
