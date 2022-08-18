Lakers would trade two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving

The Lakers remain active in trade talks and would part with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the right deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said in an appearance on Sports Center (video link). Those picks “have a lot of value in the marketplace” if they’re unprotected, Wojnarowski states. He adds that L.A. would be willing to give them up in a trade for Kyrie Irving, but the Nets haven’t been interested.
Source: Hoops Rumors
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj: “Lakers have two real assets to put out there to do a significant trade– their 2027 and 2029 picks, if unprotected, have a lot of value on the marketplace.”
Woj says Lakers are willing to deal them for Kyrie, but Nets not interested. LAL not offering both picks to Indy. – 7:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the “a trade is coming” crowd based on LeBron extending, I’d assume a Pacers trade is likelier than Kyrie if this is some sort of hint that a deal is imminent. I don’t think that’s the case, but even if it is, Kyrie still feels tied to what happens with KD. – 3:18 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With LeBron’s extension officially done, have to wonder if the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving kicks up another notch very soon. – 3:02 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving breaks out the upcoming Nike Kyrie 9 in a pickup run.
📷: @MovingPictureNY pic.twitter.com/hNMxCZRtNs – 12:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 2 with @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation! We discuss whether Russ can be brought into training camp, pros and cons of a Kyrie trade, and what’s at stake this season. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can… – 11:39 AM
Those around the team were confident that James signing an extension was likely, considering how much he’s enjoyed playing for the Lakers and living in Los Angeles. The primary complication in James’ decision was that he has been privately adamant that the Lakers still need to improve the current roster and trade for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources have told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / August 18, 2022
The Lakers have explored runs at Nets point guard Kyrie Irving ($36.9 million expiring contract), but it’s unclear if Brooklyn would want to include Joe Harris’ $19.9 million salary for 2023-24 as well. The Pacers have Buddy Hield, a former client of Lakers executive Rob Pelinka, at $18.6-23.3 million for next season (depending on incentives). Los Angeles has also explored a deal for Pacers center Myles Turner with the expectation that he would extend or re-sign beyond his current $17.5-20 million salary for 2022-23. -via Bleacher Report / August 18, 2022
NBA Central: Kyrie and Russ in the lab 👀 (h/t @LakersDailyCom | via integrityhoops) pic.twitter.com/LST041ZNXI -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 12, 2022
