Nets want win now talent in Kyrie Irving trade

Yet sources say that the prospect of acquiring a focused Irving, or a similarly splashy acquisition, does still hold that kind of appeal to the Lakers even at the costly price. Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it’s unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected). I’m told, however, that the Nets have steadfastly rejected that pitch . -via marcstein.substack.com / August 18, 2022