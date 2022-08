No urgency from Miami to extend Tyler Herro?

Herro is eligible for an extension well in excess of $100 million, one that would begin in 2023-24. However, once Herro signs an extension, he effectively becomes untradable until next summer due to a “poison pill” that would come with an extension. “I mean, I know as much as you know,” he said of extension negotiations. “I’m just waiting on my turn, and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022